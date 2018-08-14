Mintz Levin : Adds New Member in San Francisco

Mintz Levin is pleased to welcome Jon Welner, who joins the
firm’s San Francisco office as a Member in the Real Estate section with
a focus on environmental law, land use, and labor matters.
Mr. Welner represents clients in all areas of environmental and land use
law. His practice includes the regulation of air, water, hazardous
substances, hazardous waste, radiological materials, consumer products
(“Prop 65”), contaminated properties (“Brownfields”), power plants, oil
and gas facilities, industrial and manufacturing facilities, coastal
development, endangered species and other natural resources, as well as
matters involving the environmental review of proposed projects (CEQA
and NEPA) and obtaining project entitlements.
Mr. Welner is also one of the foremost practitioners in the area of
California prevailing wage law, which governs the wages paid to workers
on major development projects across the State. He is an experienced
negotiator on labor issues related to constructions projects, and has
negotiated numerous project labor agreements (“PLAs”).
“Jon has established himself as a leading practitioner of environmental
and natural resource law in California. His practice will be synergistic
with many of our real estate attorneys and litigators on the West
Coast,” said Bob
Bodian, Managing Member of Mintz Levin. “Jon’s knowledge and
experience across a number of industries will make him a great fit for
our clients nationally. We are excited to welcome Jon to the Mintz Levin
team.”
Mr. Welner’s clients include project developers, land owners, solar
companies, mining companies, concrete suppliers, oil and gas companies,
hotels and hospitality companies, utilities, automobile manufacturers,
chemical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, modular building
manufacturers, scrap metal recyclers, hazardous waste and solid waste
landfills, local governments, and nonprofit organizations.
Mr. Welner represents clients in both administrative and judicial
proceedings, including matters before the California Air Resources Board
(CARB) and Air Districts, the State and Regional Water Boards, the
California Department of Toxic Substances Control, the California
Department of Public Health, the California Department of Conservation,
the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Energy
Commission, the California Coastal Commission, the San Francisco Bay
Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC), the State Lands
Commission, the California Department of Industrial Relations, U.S. EPA,
the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission, the U.S. Department of Labor, local governments, and other
agencies.
“Jon is well-known and highly-regarded as an environmental and land use
attorney throughout California. We know Jon will be a great fit for our
San Francisco office and larger West Coast team, and we are delighted to
welcome him to the firm,” said Paul
Churchill, Managing Member of Mintz Levin’s San Francisco office.
Mr. Welner frequently writes and speaks on environmental issues, and is
often quoted in the press. He is a Councilmember of the Town of Tiburon
and previously served for six years on the Town’s Planning Commission.
He is a Board Member of MCE Clean Energy, a government entity providing
renewable electricity to Bay Area communities. He is President of the
Osher Marin Jewish Community Center and a Board Member of John Gardner
Fellowship Association. He is on the Advisory Board of the Environmental
Law Section of the California Lawyers Association, and is an Executive
Committee Member and former Chair of the Environmental Law Section of
the San Francisco Bar Association. Mr. Welner, who graduated from
Stanford University and Stanford Law School, is on the Advisory Board of
Stanford in Government, a nonpartisan, student-led affiliate of the
University’s Haas Center for Public Service.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005738/en/