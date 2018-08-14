Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mintz Levin : Adds New Member in San Francisco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 11:22pm CEST

Firm Welcomes Experienced Environmental and Land Use Attorney Jon Welner

Mintz Levin is pleased to welcome Jon Welner, who joins the firm’s San Francisco office as a Member in the Real Estate section with a focus on environmental law, land use, and labor matters.

Mr. Welner represents clients in all areas of environmental and land use law. His practice includes the regulation of air, water, hazardous substances, hazardous waste, radiological materials, consumer products (“Prop 65”), contaminated properties (“Brownfields”), power plants, oil and gas facilities, industrial and manufacturing facilities, coastal development, endangered species and other natural resources, as well as matters involving the environmental review of proposed projects (CEQA and NEPA) and obtaining project entitlements.

Mr. Welner is also one of the foremost practitioners in the area of California prevailing wage law, which governs the wages paid to workers on major development projects across the State. He is an experienced negotiator on labor issues related to constructions projects, and has negotiated numerous project labor agreements (“PLAs”).

“Jon has established himself as a leading practitioner of environmental and natural resource law in California. His practice will be synergistic with many of our real estate attorneys and litigators on the West Coast,” said Bob Bodian, Managing Member of Mintz Levin. “Jon’s knowledge and experience across a number of industries will make him a great fit for our clients nationally. We are excited to welcome Jon to the Mintz Levin team.”

Mr. Welner’s clients include project developers, land owners, solar companies, mining companies, concrete suppliers, oil and gas companies, hotels and hospitality companies, utilities, automobile manufacturers, chemical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, modular building manufacturers, scrap metal recyclers, hazardous waste and solid waste landfills, local governments, and nonprofit organizations.

Mr. Welner represents clients in both administrative and judicial proceedings, including matters before the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and Air Districts, the State and Regional Water Boards, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, the California Department of Public Health, the California Department of Conservation, the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Energy Commission, the California Coastal Commission, the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC), the State Lands Commission, the California Department of Industrial Relations, U.S. EPA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Department of Labor, local governments, and other agencies.

“Jon is well-known and highly-regarded as an environmental and land use attorney throughout California. We know Jon will be a great fit for our San Francisco office and larger West Coast team, and we are delighted to welcome him to the firm,” said Paul Churchill, Managing Member of Mintz Levin’s San Francisco office.

Mr. Welner frequently writes and speaks on environmental issues, and is often quoted in the press. He is a Councilmember of the Town of Tiburon and previously served for six years on the Town’s Planning Commission. He is a Board Member of MCE Clean Energy, a government entity providing renewable electricity to Bay Area communities. He is President of the Osher Marin Jewish Community Center and a Board Member of John Gardner Fellowship Association. He is on the Advisory Board of the Environmental Law Section of the California Lawyers Association, and is an Executive Committee Member and former Chair of the Environmental Law Section of the San Francisco Bar Association. Mr. Welner, who graduated from Stanford University and Stanford Law School, is on the Advisory Board of Stanford in Government, a nonpartisan, student-led affiliate of the University’s Haas Center for Public Service.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:01aHollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Fiscal year and the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
PR
12:01axG Technology Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2018
PR
12:01aXTREME DRILLING CORP. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results and Shareholder Meeting Results
AQ
12:01aProfessional Diversity Network, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
12:01aRosehill Resources Inc. to Present at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference
GL
08/15CELANESE : Announces Price Increase for Acetate Flake
BU
08/14S&P GLOBAL : Adient and Eldorado Resorts Set to Join S&P MidCap 400
PR
08/14DREAM UNLIMITED : Reports Second Quarter Results & Significant Approval Milestones Related to Its Providence Lands in Calgary, Alberta
AQ
08/14ELECTROVAYA : Reports Financial Results for Q3 2018
AQ
08/14SURGE HOLDINGS, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Price Increase for Acetate Flake
2HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
3TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
4Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
5CALLIDUS CAPITAL CORP : CALLIDUS CAPITAL : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.