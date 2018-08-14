Mintz Levin : Adds New Member in San Francisco

Firm Welcomes Experienced Environmental and Land Use Attorney Jon Welner

Mintz Levin is pleased to welcome Jon Welner, who joins the firm’s San Francisco office as a Member in the Real Estate section with a focus on environmental law, land use, and labor matters.

Mr. Welner represents clients in all areas of environmental and land use law. His practice includes the regulation of air, water, hazardous substances, hazardous waste, radiological materials, consumer products (“Prop 65”), contaminated properties (“Brownfields”), power plants, oil and gas facilities, industrial and manufacturing facilities, coastal development, endangered species and other natural resources, as well as matters involving the environmental review of proposed projects (CEQA and NEPA) and obtaining project entitlements.

Mr. Welner is also one of the foremost practitioners in the area of California prevailing wage law, which governs the wages paid to workers on major development projects across the State. He is an experienced negotiator on labor issues related to constructions projects, and has negotiated numerous project labor agreements (“PLAs”).

“Jon has established himself as a leading practitioner of environmental and natural resource law in California. His practice will be synergistic with many of our real estate attorneys and litigators on the West Coast,” said Bob Bodian, Managing Member of Mintz Levin. “Jon’s knowledge and experience across a number of industries will make him a great fit for our clients nationally. We are excited to welcome Jon to the Mintz Levin team.”

Mr. Welner’s clients include project developers, land owners, solar companies, mining companies, concrete suppliers, oil and gas companies, hotels and hospitality companies, utilities, automobile manufacturers, chemical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, modular building manufacturers, scrap metal recyclers, hazardous waste and solid waste landfills, local governments, and nonprofit organizations.

Mr. Welner represents clients in both administrative and judicial proceedings, including matters before the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and Air Districts, the State and Regional Water Boards, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, the California Department of Public Health, the California Department of Conservation, the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Energy Commission, the California Coastal Commission, the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC), the State Lands Commission, the California Department of Industrial Relations, U.S. EPA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Department of Labor, local governments, and other agencies.

“Jon is well-known and highly-regarded as an environmental and land use attorney throughout California. We know Jon will be a great fit for our San Francisco office and larger West Coast team, and we are delighted to welcome him to the firm,” said Paul Churchill, Managing Member of Mintz Levin’s San Francisco office.

Mr. Welner frequently writes and speaks on environmental issues, and is often quoted in the press. He is a Councilmember of the Town of Tiburon and previously served for six years on the Town’s Planning Commission. He is a Board Member of MCE Clean Energy, a government entity providing renewable electricity to Bay Area communities. He is President of the Osher Marin Jewish Community Center and a Board Member of John Gardner Fellowship Association. He is on the Advisory Board of the Environmental Law Section of the California Lawyers Association, and is an Executive Committee Member and former Chair of the Environmental Law Section of the San Francisco Bar Association. Mr. Welner, who graduated from Stanford University and Stanford Law School, is on the Advisory Board of Stanford in Government, a nonpartisan, student-led affiliate of the University’s Haas Center for Public Service.

