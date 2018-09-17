Mintz Levin : Launches New Visual Brand and Website

New Mintz.com Emphasizes Deep Client Experience and Robust Industry Insights

Mintz Levin is pleased to announce the launch of the firm’s new website and visual brand identity.

Featuring more than 200 case studies, the new mintz.com highlights the work performed on behalf of and in collaboration with our clients. In addition, the website’s new Insights Center features a curated collection of articles, up-to-the-minute advisories, blog posts and videos addressing the issues most important to clients. The site demonstrates the firm’s industry orientation and features robust industry pages featuring relevant experience, case studies, and thought leadership.

In addition to launching the new website, the firm is also announcing today that it will now be known as Mintz.

“We believe the new mintz.com sets the industry standard for providing what matters most to clients: relevant and timely information on topics that are important to them; experience specific to their business needs and challenges; and an intuitive and easily navigated site,” said Amy M. Fowler, Chief Marketing Officer of Mintz. “We are also proud to announce the firm’s bold and modern new brand. It is a direct reflection of the collaborative way in which we work with our clients and colleagues alike.”

For more information about Mintz, please visit www.mintz.com.

