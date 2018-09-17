Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mintz Levin : Launches New Visual Brand and Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 10:35am EDT

New Mintz.com Emphasizes Deep Client Experience and Robust Industry Insights

Mintz Levin is pleased to announce the launch of the firm’s new website and visual brand identity.

Featuring more than 200 case studies, the new mintz.com highlights the work performed on behalf of and in collaboration with our clients. In addition, the website’s new Insights Center features a curated collection of articles, up-to-the-minute advisories, blog posts and videos addressing the issues most important to clients. The site demonstrates the firm’s industry orientation and features robust industry pages featuring relevant experience, case studies, and thought leadership.

In addition to launching the new website, the firm is also announcing today that it will now be known as Mintz.

“We believe the new mintz.com sets the industry standard for providing what matters most to clients: relevant and timely information on topics that are important to them; experience specific to their business needs and challenges; and an intuitive and easily navigated site,” said Amy M. Fowler, Chief Marketing Officer of Mintz. “We are also proud to announce the firm’s bold and modern new brand. It is a direct reflection of the collaborative way in which we work with our clients and colleagues alike.”

For more information about Mintz, please visit www.mintz.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:55aKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:55aKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:55aAUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REAL EST INVT TR : REIT Announces September 2018 Distribution
AQ
10:55aDay & Zimmermann Receives Corporation of the Year Award from Women's Business Enterprise Council of PA-DE-sNJ (WBEC)
GL
10:54aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN : Germany plans tax incentives to encourage housing construction
RE
10:54aJUNIPER : gives Service Providers a powerful edge with new Contrail solution; Carriers gain industry's most feature-rich edge computing solution in smallest footprint
AQ
10:54aAbacusNext Offers Free Private Cloud Services to Florence Flood Victims
GL
10:53aUNILEVER NL : Top 10 Unilever shareholder may vote against plan to go Dutch
RE
10:53aMOSEL VITELIC : MVI will hold the Investor Conference on September 18, 2018
PU
10:53aNEWBURY RACECOURSE : Burke hoping his stellar form can continue with True Mason in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
5ARGEN-X : ARGEN X : argenx reports positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.