Minute Suites : Offers CBD Products at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Minute Suites is the first U.S. airport concessionaire to offer cannabidiol (CBD) products. By the end of August 2019, their Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) locations will sell CBD in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, which means all products are among the forms of CBD that TSA now allows on flights. As a wellness-based solution to the stress and fatigue caused by air travel, Minute Suites is deepening its commitment to travelers’ health by offering natural medicinal alternatives.

“We are fortunate to pioneer the availability of CBD products in ATL,” says Chris Glass, Chief Operating Officer of Minute Suites. “CBD has proven effective in treating symptoms to many mental and physical health issues, as well as improving people’s overall well-being. It fits within our wellness mission.”

Minute Suites, which provides private suites inside security at airports for travelers to nap, relax or work before their flight or during long delays, offers many health-related products for purchase at the front desk, including high-end sleep masks and travel sheets, noise-canceling headphones, neck pillows and more. CBD products will be among the options at the ATL locations.

Minute Suites has six locations in the U.S., but within 12 months, there will be 15 total locations, including Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI), John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and four new locations in ATL. Two of the ATL Minute Suites are part of the Traveler’s Oasis concept, which includes Minute Suites and Be Relax Spa and offers travelers a variety of relaxation and self-care options.

Reservations can be made in advance online or through the Minute Suites Mobile app, available for download via Android and iOS. Suites are booked by the hour, then in 15-minute increments; an eight-hour day rate and a flat overnight rate are also available. Some locations also have showers available for reservation.

About Minute Suites:

In 2008, Minute Suites, LLC was founded as a healthier way for people to travel. Minute Suites is the first company in North America to provide private suites inside security at airports where travelers can nap, relax or work. The development of this unique passenger service has resulted in many industry awards including Airport Experience News’s Best Passenger Services Award, the USA Today Reader’s Choice for Best Airport Amenity, the Richard A. Griesbach Award of Excellence in the 2018 Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) Airport Concessions, #1 Airport Customer Experience at both Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport, an Airport Council International Award for Best New Consumer Service, and the United States Department of Defense Patriotic Employer Award. For more information, visit http://minutesuites.com/.

