Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Avi Kumar Continues to Grow His Printing Business in Greeley, Colorado

GREELEY, Colo., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Avi Kumar, the valuable lessons he picked up while working for others have really helped him establish his Minuteman Press franchise as the place to go in Greeley, Colorado for outstanding products and personalized service. Avi says, “We are service-oriented and we love taking care of our clients’ design, marketing and printing needs whenever they need us. We start by offering fair pricing and high-quality products and provide faster turnaround than our competitors. We excel in custom projects.”

Avi Kumar (left) owns the Minuteman Press design, marketing, and printing franchise in Greeley, Colorado.





Celebrating three years in business, Avi fully appreciates his journey to entrepreneurship. He explains, “I joined the Minuteman Press franchise family in 2016. I came from a convenience store background where service was at the core of everything we did. After moving my family from Moline, Illinois, I decided I didn’t want to work for anyone else and I’d rather establish my own business. I found Minuteman Press online and it was a hit the first time around when I met with my Regional Vice President Jack Panzer. He has been instrumental in helping us succeed from day one.”

Avi continues, “I chose Minuteman Press because they are a very tight-knit group of people working hard for owners to succeed. I wanted to be my own boss and run the business the way I wanted it and not work for anyone else. I was tired of my bosses not following through on their promises. With Minuteman Press the investment level was reasonable and the training was great.”

Rewards of owning a business

Three years into being his own boss, Avi has developed his own unique insights on owning a business. He says, “The most rewarding aspect of running my business right now is that I go back home with the sense that we do a good job day in and day out. We love taking care of our clients and being 99% involved in our community. Our community is great and we love to give back.”

Avi adds, “It is a no brainer to get involved in the community in a meaningful way . Businesses want to see you at events and that you or your business is participating in fundraisers or sponsorships. In our community, we probably sponsor 30% of the events throughout the year. One business owner recently mentioned to me that the reason they do business with Minuteman Press is they see us everywhere. He said to me that ‘I can trust you or if I have any questions you are there to answer, rather than using a company and never seeing them again.’ Visibility is key for small businesses – the more you are out and about and getting involved, you will make friends and those friends will send and recommend business your way.”

Ongoing support and advice for others

The ongoing support that Avi has received from the Minuteman Press International franchise team has also been a real benefit for him as he builds his business in Greeley. Avi says, “ The support from our regional team has been spot on . Whenever we have needed help, they have always picked up the phone and answered our questions. They also make regular visits to our center to support us and make sure we are doing what we need to do to succeed.”

For Avi, a typical day involves getting work orders ready for the production team, setting meetings with prospects and clients and meeting them face to face, and manage production and deliveries. He says, “I deliver all of the products myself so I can see our clients and build real relationships and develop trust with them.”

When he is not working, Avi enjoys time with his family. “My two boys keep me hopping away from work. They are our everything. We go up to the mountains every other week so they can enjoy nature.”

Ultimately, Avi’s advice to other aspiring entrepreneurs and potential franchisees is this: “Hard work and community involvement are the keys to our business. You have to get out there and make connections and friends.”

Avi Kumar’s Minuteman Press franchise is located at 807 17th Street, Suite F, Greeley, CO 80634. For more information, call Avi and his team at (970) 702-2384 or visit their website: https://greeley-co.minutemanpress.com

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. Started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob, Minuteman Press began franchising in 1975 and has grown to nearly 1,000 business service franchise locations worldwide including the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Minuteman Press is ranked #1 in category by Entrepreneur 27 times and 16 years in a row, including 2019. Independent franchisee satisfaction firm Franchise Business Review has also named Minuteman Press International to its 2019 Top Franchises, 2018 Top Franchise Leaders, Top Franchises for Women, and Top Franchises for Veterans lists thanks to positive reviews from our owners .

At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry™ providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today's business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding solutions and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs and graphics, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

To learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and speak with one of our experienced franchise representatives at no obligation, call 1-800-645-3006. Continue your franchise research, watch exclusive owner videos and access Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Attachment

Minuteman Press International Franchise Opportunities, 1-800-645-3006 https://minutemanpressfranchise.com or Media Inquiries: cbiscuiti@mpihq.com