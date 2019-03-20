Minuteman Press Franchisees John and Diana Sim Celebrate Four Years in Business in Midland, Perth, Western Australia

MIDLAND, Australia, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating four years in business in Midland, Perth, WA, John and Diana Sim first joined the Minuteman Press franchise family in March 2015. Diana began the business initially and after nine months John left his job as well. Together, Diana and John have grown their business as they provide excellent customer service, exceptional product knowledge, and educate their clients as to the wide variety of products and services they offer .



Left to right: Glenn Coyle, Minuteman Press International Area Manager, Perth, Western Australia; DIana and John Sim, owners, Minuteman Press franchise, Midland, Perth, WA.





John and Diana are currently approaching their fourth year in business and have racked up awards and hit sales milestones along the way, all while serving a community they have lived in and loved for almost 20 years. John and Diana have become well known in their community by servicing local business clients with high quality products and supporting local clubs and organisations. As a result of their continued efforts, this dynamic husband and wife team have hit sales milestones since their first year in taking over an existing business and continue to increase sales and growth year after year.

Why Minuteman Press?

Prior to franchising, Diana worked in sales and marketing, coordinating events, weddings, and conferences. John worked in the printing industry as a printer, production manager, and in sales. Diana says, "We chose Minuteman Press because John loves his profession and had experience in the industry. My customer service, sales and admin skills meant that we both had a role in the business that matched our skillsets."

Diana explains why she and John chose to own a Minuteman Press franchise instead of an independent business: “We realised that many small independent printers were not successful due to lack of structure, supplier support, estimating and database software, marketing, systems, and procedures. Minuteman Press International has provided all of these vital elements as well as local support to help ensure our business success, and the rest was up to us!”

Marketing the Business

One way that John and Diana have marketed their business is to use items like pads and promotional products as giveaways for clients. This helps educate customers about the power of promotional products in marketing and demonstrates Minuteman Press’ ability to design, print, and promote custom items that they can send to their own clients as well. For example, Diana and John sent promotional bottle openers to clients and the first order they received paid for the openers they gave away and has continued to help with sales.

Diana and John are always on the lookout for new products and services to add to the business such as dye sublimation printing as well as possible acquisitions from the surrounding area. “John and Diana have really taken their Minuteman Press centre to new levels through their hard work and following the Minuteman Press franchise system ,” says Glenn Coyle, Minuteman Press International Area Manager for Western Australia. He adds, “They are growing their business tremendously by marketing, networking and adding new customers each week on a regular basis and more importantly, referrals from current customers who are very happy.”

In June 2017, Diana and John bought their own premises and moved about 500 metres down the road from where they were. This gives them excellent road exposure and a great shop layout. They have also added another staff member to help with customers, design and work flow.

Diana states, “Owning our Minuteman Press franchise is where we feel we should have been all along. There is no looking back!”

For more information on Diana and John Sim’s Minuteman Press franchise in Midland, Perth, WA, visit their website: https://midland.minutemanpress.com.au

