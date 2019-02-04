NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press International , the world’s leading design, marketing, and printing franchise, has been named a top franchise for 2019 by Franchise Business Review. This is the third consecutive year that Minuteman Press has made the annual ranking of the top 200 award-winning franchise opportunities that is based directly on Minuteman Press franchise reviews from their owners.



Minuteman Press International Named a 2019 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review Thanks to Direct Feedback from Franchisees





“We are honored to be recognized once again by Franchise Business Review as a top franchise for 2019,” says Bob Titus, Minuteman Press International President and CEO. “The fact that our franchise owners provided direct feedback that awarded Minuteman Press such high rankings is a testament to our franchise system and the strong support we provide our franchisees as they follow our model and work hard to build their business. The feedback we receive from our franchise owners is instrumental in making adjustments and decisions moving our company forward.”

Franchise Business Review is a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction. They provide the only franchise rankings and awards for franchisors based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises.

Minuteman Press International was among 310 franchise brands, representing over 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research. Minuteman Press franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems including training and support , operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

“There are thousands of different franchise opportunities available to prospective business owners today, with more popping up every day. It’s a great time to ‘be your own boss’ but it’s also important to do your homework, to find the right fit,” says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “This year’s Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners truly are the best of the best.”

For more information on Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and to see if Minuteman Press is the right fit, visit https://minutemanpressfranchise.com .

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. Started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob, Minuteman Press began franchising in 1975 and has grown to nearly 1,000 business service franchise locations worldwide including the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Minuteman Press is ranked #1 in category by Entrepreneur 27 times and 16 years in a row, including 2019. Independent franchisee satisfaction firm Franchise Business Review has also named Minuteman Press International to its 2019 Top Franchises, 2018 Top Franchise Leaders, Top Franchises for Women, and Top Franchises for Veterans lists thanks to positive reviews from our owners .

At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry ™ providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today's business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding solutions and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs and graphics, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

To learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and speak with one of our experienced franchise representatives at no obligation, call 1-800-645-3006. Continue your franchise research, watch exclusive owner videos and access Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

