Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, June 9-10, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday released the attached minutes of the Committee meeting held on June 9-10, 2020. A summary of economic projections made by Federal Reserve Board members and Reserve Bank presidents for the meeting is also included as an addendum to these minutes.

The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee ordinarily are made available three weeks after the day of the policy decision and subsequently are published in the Board's Annual Report. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes and in the Summary of Economic Projections are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.

FOMC minutes can be viewed on the Board's website at http://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomccalendars.htm

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee
June 9-10, 2020: HTML | PDF

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 18:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:38pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Monte dei Paschi to sell real estate portfolio to Ardian
RE
02:38pCELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:36pGRAVITY DIAGNOSTICS : Partners with Kroger Health to Expand COVID-19 Testing with Home Collection Kits
PR
02:33pAPPLE : to re-close more stores in seven states, bringing total to 77
RE
02:33pSTEELCASE INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS : (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:33pBP : Hilcorp say they've closed part of Alaska oil, gas deal
AQ
02:32pWALGREENS : Honors Veterans, Active Duty Military and Families with Weekend Discount in Honor of Independence Day
BU
02:32pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY (TCMD) INVESTORS TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Firm's Investigation into Possible Securities Fraud Ongoing
GL
02:31pZUTEC PUBL : Notice to attend Extraordinary General Meeting in Zutec Holding AB (publ)
AQ
02:28pBrazil Trade Surplus Widened in June to $7.5 Billion as Imports Fell
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2WIRECARD AG : Allianz to end Wirecard cooperation amid accounting scandal
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse says software glitch caused trading outage
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
5EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB : EVOLUTION GAMING : LAUNCHES CRAZY TIME, ITS MOST ENTERTAINING AND BONUS-PACKED GAM..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group