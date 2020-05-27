Log in
Miracle Life Farm Appeals to South Florida Farmers to Comment on the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

05/27/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

Miracle Life Farm LLC ("Miracle Life Farm"), a Homestead, Florida based fruit grower appeals to the tropical farmers of South Florida to comment on the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) if their crops have not been included in the CFAP Notice of Funding Availability (see http://www.regulations.gov) and they have incurred significant financial losses due to COVID-19.

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) provides assistance to farmers who experienced price declines or losses due to COVID-19. Details about crops covered by CFAP can be found at https://www.farmers.gov/cfap. USDA may consider additional crops to be eligible for CFAP as outlined in the Notice of Funding Availability at http://www.regulations.gov. Farmers may submit comments by June 22, 2020. Instructions can be found by visiting http://www.regulations.gov and searching for Docket ID FSA-2020-0004.

Miracle Life Farm has been receiving assistance from the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources at Miami-Dade County in understanding and commenting on CFAP and how it applies to crops grown in South Florida. Farmers are encouraged to contact the Agriculture Manager, Charles La Pradd by phone at 305-971-5091 or by email at Charles.LaPradd@miamidade.gov. Farmers may also contact Dr. Sean Patel at Miracle Life Farms directly at 786-205-1280 to learn about how we intend to comment on CFAP.

“We are thankful the Trump administration for moving decisively and quickly to support American consumers, businesses and American farmers during these unprecedented times”, stated Dr. Sean Patel, Manager of Miracle Life Farm LLC. “However, we are appealing to the USDA to add certain specialty crops grown in South Florida to the list of crops covered by the CFAP Program. The farmers of this region provide a critical service not only to this region but to the whole country, and at this time they are in need of the government’s support”.

About Miracle Life Farm:

Miracle Life Farm is a 100% American grower of tropical, exotic, and specialty fruits and vegetables. Miracle Life Farm believes that food grown on healthy land with healthy farming is healthy food. Our family grew up on the land of Miracle Life Farm. We are proud to grow the food that feeds your families. Thank you for supporting this tradition.

Miracle Life Farm LLC, 18280 SW 228th St, Miami, FL 33170


Business Wire 2020
