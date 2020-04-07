Miracle Mile Advisors : Named One of Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies

Miracle Mile Advisors recognized as a leader in financial services with four prominent award wins

Miracle Mile Advisors, one of the top-ranked, fastest-growing independent investment advisory firms, was recognized today by Financial Times as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2020. This award is the latest addition to its growing list of industry accolades.

“The Financial Times Award is a testament to the tenacity of our firm and each individual advisor,” said Duncan Rolph, Managing Partner of Miracle Mile Advisors. “Our Miracle Mile Advisors’ growth is fueled by top-notch client service, cutting-edge technology integration and ongoing employee development.”

The Financial Times, in partnership with Statista, compiled a list of America’s 1,000 companies with the most substantial growth between 2015 and 2018. The companies on this list generate jobs and sustain market competitiveness. The report will focus on innovation and growth within North and South America.

In 2020, Miracle Mile Advisors has received three other prominent awards:

Investment News Best Place to Work for Financial Advisers 2020 - Miracle Mile Advisors was identified and recognized as one of the best employers for financial advisers based on employee feedback.

Los Angeles Business Journal Emerging Business Award nomination – The Los Angeles-based award nominated Miracle Mile Advisors as one of the leaders of emerging and small companies in Los Angeles who are making an impact and driving economic growth.

RIA Channel Top 100 ETF Power Users – Miracle Mile Advisors was listed as one of the top wealth management firms based on its aggregate total firm ETF assets.

About Miracle Mile Advisors

Miracle Mile Advisors is a leader in providing independent investment advice to high net worth individuals, families and business owners, and institutions including endowments foundations, pension plans, non-profits, schools and unions. As one of the fastest-growing independent registered investment advisors in the country, the firm is committed to providing sophisticated, objective financial advice using low-cost custom investment strategies backed by a fiduciary standard.

To learn more about Miracle Mile Advisors, please visit www.miraclemileadvisors.com.

