Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Miracle Mile Advisors : Named One of Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Miracle Mile Advisors recognized as a leader in financial services with four prominent award wins

Miracle Mile Advisors, one of the top-ranked, fastest-growing independent investment advisory firms, was recognized today by Financial Times as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2020. This award is the latest addition to its growing list of industry accolades.

“The Financial Times Award is a testament to the tenacity of our firm and each individual advisor,” said Duncan Rolph, Managing Partner of Miracle Mile Advisors. “Our Miracle Mile Advisors’ growth is fueled by top-notch client service, cutting-edge technology integration and ongoing employee development.”

The Financial Times, in partnership with Statista, compiled a list of America’s 1,000 companies with the most substantial growth between 2015 and 2018. The companies on this list generate jobs and sustain market competitiveness. The report will focus on innovation and growth within North and South America.

In 2020, Miracle Mile Advisors has received three other prominent awards:

  • Investment News Best Place to Work for Financial Advisers 2020 - Miracle Mile Advisors was identified and recognized as one of the best employers for financial advisers based on employee feedback.
  • Los Angeles Business Journal Emerging Business Award nomination – The Los Angeles-based award nominated Miracle Mile Advisors as one of the leaders of emerging and small companies in Los Angeles who are making an impact and driving economic growth.
  • RIA Channel Top 100 ETF Power Users – Miracle Mile Advisors was listed as one of the top wealth management firms based on its aggregate total firm ETF assets.

About Miracle Mile Advisors

Miracle Mile Advisors is a leader in providing independent investment advice to high net worth individuals, families and business owners, and institutions including endowments foundations, pension plans, non-profits, schools and unions. As one of the fastest-growing independent registered investment advisors in the country, the firm is committed to providing sophisticated, objective financial advice using low-cost custom investment strategies backed by a fiduciary standard.

To learn more about Miracle Mile Advisors, please visit www.miraclemileadvisors.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:03a2020/04/07China takes steps to stabilize foreign trade, investment
PU
11:03aGHC : annual Financial Report and additional documentation for ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April, 29, 2020 made available
PU
11:02aKESKO : Notice of Kesko's Annual General Meeting
AQ
11:02aTMX : Equity Financing Statistics - March 2020
AQ
11:02aPHOTOCURE ASA : Market update #2
AQ
11:02aCIRCLECI : Raises $100M in Series E Funding
BU
11:02aHelp Stop the Spread of COVID-19 at TrackMyTemp
BU
11:02aFIRA CONSORTIUM : Publishes PHY Technical Requirements Specification to Jumpstart the Development of the Ultra-Wideband Interoperable Ecosystem
BU
11:02aSPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : SimHIL Brings Realistic GNSS Simulation to Automotive HIL Testing
BU
11:02aVIRTUAL FAITH : Worshipping Amid a Global Pandemic
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
3WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
4LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
5CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group