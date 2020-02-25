Log in
Mirador, LLC Awarded Best Reporting Solution By Private Asset Management

02/25/2020 | 09:07am EST

Firm receives its second consecutive PAM Award

Mirador LLC, the financial reporting service arm of Mirari Partners, LLC, has been recognized by Private Asset Management Magazine (PAM) as the “Best Reporting Solution” for the second year in a row. This award is designed to honor industry-leading firms providing best-in-class services and innovative wealth management solutions to clients. PAM is a leading publication that reports on the wealth management and family office industry.

Mirador is the leading provider of bespoke portfolio-performance reporting solutions for high net-worth families & family offices, wealth management firms and endowments & foundations. This distinct honor highlights Mirador’s commitment to delivering highly customized, best-in-class reporting services through exceptional client service in the high-net-worth market. Six firms were shortlisted for this award, based on a combination of customer and revenue growth, innovative product development and client satisfaction.

“At Mirador, we pride ourselves on innovating client service and cultivating enduring relationships with clients,” said Mirador Founder Joseph Larizza. “Winning another PAM award reflects our continued commitment to our clients and is a testament to the hard work of the team.”

For more than two decades, the PAM Awards recognize the top investment professionals, wealth advisors, legal firms, consultants and other key providers operating within the private asset management industry, who have proved themselves over the course of last year. The judges consisted of an independent panel of industry experts, who evaluated a mixture of qualitative and quantitative performance indicators to select the winners.

ABOUT MIRADOR

Grounded in Wall Street and enabled by technology, Mirador, LLC combines powerful data science and deep financial expertise to provide best-of-breed financial reporting services for U/HNW investment portfolios. In partnership with pre-eminent data aggregation solutions in the wealth management space, Mirador implements and/or operates the technology suite which is best suited for client needs and provides them with the fully customized reporting solutions they define. The firm has offices in Connecticut, Salt Lake City, and Dublin, Ireland and supports the performance-reporting requirements of Family Offices, Wealth and Asset Managers, and Endowments and Foundations throughout the United States, Western Europe, and Latin America. For more information about Mirador, please visit https://www.miradorllc.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
