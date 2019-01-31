Mirakl : Announces 80% Year-Over-Year Growth and Over 100% GMV Increase

Mirakl,
the leading global marketplace solutions provider, today announced 80%
year-over-year revenue growth and over 100% GMV increase from 2017. In
2018, Mirakl added 60 new customers and launched a record 37
marketplaces. Mirakl and Mirakl’s customers’ success highlights the
increased adoption of the marketplace model.
Major highlights for Mirakl in 2018 included:
-
SAP became an official reseller of the Mirakl Marketplace Platform,
adding Mirakl to its software and service portfolio. With the simple
integration of Mirakl’s pre-built connector to the SAP Commerce Cloud,
SAP customers can quickly launch marketplaces, rapidly onboard new
sellers, and easily map new products and categories to catalog
taxonomies.
-
The acceleration of our category, Marketplace Operation Applications,
in Gartner’s Hype
Cycle for Digital Commerce, 2018 (July 2018). “Marketplace
operation as a business model is attracting an increasing amount of
attention from brands, retails and B2B online sellers,” wrote Jason
Daigler, Senior Director Analyst for Gartner. “For B2B sellers, the
interest often stems from the need to more fully serve their customers
and offer them a single online source for more products and services,
while increasing loyalty from partners (suppliers and distributors).”
-
The acquisition of leading customers including Siemens, Toyota
Material Handling, Office Depot, Fnac, Leroy Merlin Brazil, and
Albertsons Companies.
-
The launch of many innovative new use cases for Mirakl’s marketplace
technology, including Siemens’
successful launch of their B2B online marketplace, Coperama’s
leading procurement marketplace, and Carrefour Taiwan’s product
expansion marketplace.
-
The launch of Mirakl Catalog Manager (MCM) has given customers
complete control over seller data quality making it even easier to
manage product data quality at marketplace scale. Originally launched
in early 2018, Mirakl continued to launch new MCM features throughout
the year like bulk actions, which greatly reduces the time it formerly
took to consolidate product data.
Additionally, Mirakl’s customer performance was outstanding in 2018,
showcasing the financial impact of the marketplace model:
-
Over $1B GMV achieved by Mirakl customers which represents over 100%
GMV growth year-over-year.
-
2.5x the orders on Black Friday in 2018 versus 2017 - processing
500,000 orders in a single day, with 100% uptime, resulting in $60M
GMV for our customers.
-
The majority of marketplace launches were completed within four months
of becoming Mirakl clients.
Today, 87%
of business buyers across industries are making business purchases
through marketplaces, and in 2018 Mirakl supported a record number of
these businesses including Toyota Material Handling. “...we see the
future potential for the online marketplace to serve as a vehicle to
better support our dealers by helping them sell more of their inventory
– even non-Toyota products,” said Steve Tadd, Director of Marketing & IT
for Toyota Material Handling.
Behind Mirakl’s customers’ success is the Mirakl Labs and Client Success
teams.
Mirakl Labs, Mirakl’s R&D Division, released significant enhancements to
Mirakl’s Marketplace Platform, including:
-
More flexible payment options to meet operators, sellers and
customers’ desire for flexibility in when and how they pay. New
features include customizable billing cycles and invoice payment
confirmation. Additionally, Mirakl added a unique new feature that
lets customers pay sellers directly without the operator involved, and
the operator then invoices the commission. This eliminates the need
for operators to hold dollars for sellers, and allows them to quickly
collect commission.
-
Mirakl services marketplace platform was enhanced by improved services
attribute management and messaging systems which give operators more
ways to manage service details and improve communications between
service providers and customers.
-
In 2018 Mirakl put a significant focus on B2B feature innovation to
cater to the complexity of B2B sales. Innovations included more
granular pricing control, increased minimum and maximum quantities for
bulk selling, and continued improvement for tax and payment handling.
-
Whether it was U.S. tax regulation or GDPR compliance, Mirakl
prioritized all necessary projects to ensure clients’ ability to
respond to any changes in tax and law.
Mirakl’s Client Success team launched Mirakl University, a program
designed to train and certify clients’ teams and partners on marketplace
management, and proudly completed 40 certifications in 2018.
In Gartner’s Predicts
2019: New Deployment Models, Channels and Technologies Spark Digital
Commerce Growth (Dec 2018), the report estimates that “By 2023,
15% of medium- to high-GMV digital commerce organizations will have
deployed their own marketplaces, thereby creating a digital ecosystem on
their path to digital business.” In order to support this rapid adoption
of marketplaces, Mirakl has grown their headcount over 200% in the past
two years.
"Mirakl’s tremendous success last year, combined with our customers’
success, is further proof that we are living through a platform
revolution,” said Philippe Corrot, Mirakl CEO. “What our customers are
proving is that by launching a marketplace, leading companies can
compete with platform giants such as Amazon and Alibaba. We are excited
to continue our rapid growth and help more companies navigate the
platform revolution this year.”
Annually Mirakl hosts the Marketplace & Platform Summit bringing
together market-leading retailers, innovative technology partners and
top industry analysts to celebrate the power and potential of the
marketplace model. In 2018, the Marketplace & Platform Summit hosted
over 400 marketplace leaders from across the world. Adrien Nussenbaum,
Mirakl co-founder and U.S. CEO, spoke to the Platform
Revolution in his keynote and attendees heard from speakers
including: Walmart Mexico, Alibaba, Galeries Lafayette,
1-800-Flowers.com Inc., Conrad Electronic, and Roland Berger France.
For more information about Mirakl and the Mirakl Marketplace Platform,
please visit www.mirakl.com.
