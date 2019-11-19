Log in
Mirantis Launches Kubernetes-as-a-Service Across Bare Metal, Public and Private Clouds

11/19/2019 | 12:00pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirantis, the open cloud infrastructure company, announced the availability of its Kubernetes-as-a-Service (KaaS) beta release this morning at KubeCon North America. The continuously-updated K8s platform enables developers to create and manage Kubernetes clusters on demand through APIs or UI and eliminates the burden of managing a full stack of K8s components.

“Kubernetes is creating the new way for enterprises to build and run software as they move to cloud. However, lifecycle management for a fleet of Kubernetes clusters with full stack support is an unsolved challenge,” said Dave Van Everen, SVP Marketing, Mirantis. “With Mirantis KaaS, enterprises get zero touch, self-service Kubernetes clusters with a consistent developer experience across public clouds and on-prem infrastructure.”

At the heart of Mirantis KaaS is an automated lifecycle management service. It enables continuous, automated updates of the Kubernetes stack and related components, without impacting workloads. Moreover, end users can decide when they’d like to upgrade their self-service clusters. Mirantis KaaS deploys clusters in an HA configuration by default and utilizes built-in K8s features for rolling updates; therefore applications running on Mirantis KaaS will not experience downtime during an upgrade.

With Mirantis KaaS enterprises can now:

  • Consume K8s as a service on any public clouds and on-prem, in either multi cloud or hybrid configuration
  • Create a consistent developer experience on any public cloud or on-prem infrastructure, with appropriate enterprise security and governance
  • Enable application portability from one cloud to another and on-prem    
  • Dramatically reduce the burden and cost of operating a large fleet of K8s clusters

The Mirantis KaaS beta release supports:

  • Bare Metal
  • Public Cloud
  • Private Cloud

Mirantis KaaS will be generally available in early 2020. The beta software is available for download here: https://www.mirantis.com/kaas

Join Mirantis for a live demo of the KaaS solution on December 12 at 10 AM PST: https://info.mirantis.com/live-demo-kaas

If you’re at KubeCon, RSVP to the K8sOrDie! party for an unforgettable evening of intrigue and fun: https://k8sordie.com/party/.

About Mirantis
Mirantis helps enterprises move to the cloud on their terms, delivering a true cloud experience on any infrastructure, powered by Kubernetes. The company uses a unique as-a-service model empowering developers to build, share and run their applications anywhere - from public to hybrid cloud and to the edge. Its customers include iconic brands such as Adobe, Cox Communications, DocuSign, Reliance Jio, STC, Vodafone, and Volkswagen. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Contact information:
Joseph Eckert for Mirantis
jeckertflak@gmail.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
