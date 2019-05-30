Log in
Mirati Therapeutics To Present At Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

05/30/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, will present at the Jefferies Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6th at 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT. Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will present a corporate overview at the conference.

The presentation will be webcast and made available through the "Investors" section of www.mirati.com, and replays will be made available for 90 days following the events.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) is a San Diego-based clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing novel therapeutics that extend the lives of patients by directly addressing the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati's lead drug candidate, sitravatinib, is designed to selectively target a spectrum of tyrosine kinases implicated in both tumor growth and the suppression of immune responses to tumors. Sitravatinib has demonstrated durable responses in lung cancer patients whose cancer has progressed despite treatment with checkpoint inhibitors - an area of significant unmet medical need. Sitravatinib is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials to treat patients who are refractory to prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, including a potentially registration-enabling Phase 3 trial of sitravatinib in non-small cell lung cancer projected to initiate in the first half of 2019. Sitravatinib is also being evaluated as a single agent in patients with NSCLC, melanoma and other solid tumor types whose tumors harbor specific genetic alterations in CBL.

Mirati is also developing novel inhibitors of KRAS mutations including MRTX849, a potent and selective inhibitor of KRAS G12C. This previously difficult to drug target drives approximately 14% of non-small cell lung adenocarcinomas, 4% of colorectal cancer as well as smaller percentages of several other difficult-to-treat cancers. MRTX849 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a treatment for patients with KRAS G12C-positive tumors. Our research on G12C has led to breakthroughs in targeting other KRAS mutations including G12D which drives tumor growth in more patients than G12C and includes pancreatic, colorectal and other types of cancer. For more information, visit www.mirati.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.)

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirati-therapeutics-to-present-at-jefferies-2019-global-healthcare-conference-300859491.html

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
