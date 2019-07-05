Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Miricor Enterprises : ANNUAL REPORT 2018/19 Download PDF | 2.51 MB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 07:43am EDT

1827

ANNUAL REPORT

年報

2 0 1 8 / 2 0 1 9

CONTENTS

目錄

2

Corporate Information

公司資料

5

Chairlady's Statement

主席報告書

7

Management Discussion and Analysis

管理層討論及分析

21

Biographical Details of Directors and Senior Management

董事及高級管理層之履歷詳情

28

Corporate Governance Report

企業管治報告

45

Environmental, Social and Governance Report

環境、社會及管治報告

66

Report of the Directors

董事會報告

81

Independent Auditor's Report

獨立核數師報告

89

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

綜合損益及其他全面收益表

Comprehensive Income

90

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

綜合財務狀況表

92

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

綜合權益變動表

93

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

綜合現金流量表

95

Notes to the Financial Statements

財務報表附註

164

Five-Year Financial Summary

五年財務摘要

CORPORATE INFORMATION

公司資料

Board of directors

董事會

Executive Directors

執行董事

Ms. LAI Ka Yee Gigi (Chairlady and Chief Executive Officer)

黎珈而女士（主席兼行政總裁）

Mr. MA Ting Wai Barry

馬庭偉先生

Independent Non-Executive Directors

獨立非執行董事

Mr. CHENG Fu Kwok David

鄭輔國先生

Mr. CHENG Yuk Wo

鄭毓和先生

Mr. LI Wai Kwan

李偉君先生

Audit committee

審核委員會

Mr. CHENG Yuk Wo (Chairman)

鄭毓和先生（主席）

Mr. CHENG Fu Kwok David

鄭輔國先生

Mr. LI Wai Kwan

李偉君先生

Remuneration committee

薪酬委員會

Mr. CHENG Yuk Wo (Chairman)

鄭毓和先生（主席）

Ms. LAI Ka Yee Gigi

黎珈而女士

Mr. LI Wai Kwan

李偉君先生

Nomination committee

提名委員會

Ms. LAI Ka Yee Gigi (Chairlady)

黎珈而女士（主席）

Mr. CHENG Fu Kwok David

鄭輔國先生

Mr. CHENG Yuk Wo

鄭毓和先生

Authorised representatives

授權代表

Mr. MA Ting Wai Barry

馬庭偉先生

Mr. LO Tai On

羅泰安先生

Company secretary

公司秘書

Mr. LO Tai On

羅泰安先生

Compliance officer

監察主任

Mr. MA Ting Wai Barry

馬庭偉先生

Auditor

核數師

Ernst & Young

安永會計師事務所

Certified Public Accountants

執業會計師

22/F, CITIC Tower

香港

1 Tim Mei Avenue

中環

Central

添美道 1

Hong Kong

中信大廈 22

2 MIRICOR ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LIMITED / Annual Report 2019

CORPORATE INFORMATION

公司資料

Compliance adviser

Shenwan Hongyuan Capital (H.K.) Limited

Level 19, 28 Hennessy Road

Wanchai

Hong Kong

Registered office in Cayman Islands

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman, KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

Headquarters and principal place of business in Hong Kong

Room 1605, 16th Floor

Leighton Centre

77 Leighton Road

Causeway Bay

Hong Kong

Cayman Islands principal share registrar and transfer office

Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman, KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

Hong Kong share registrar

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 22, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

Principal banker

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Shop A-C, G/F

Easey Commercial Building

253-261 Hennessy Road

Wanchai

Hong Kong

合規顧問

申萬宏源融資（香港）有限公司 香港

灣仔

軒尼詩道 2819

開曼群島註冊辦事處

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman, KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

香港總部及主要營業地點

香港

銅鑼灣

禮頓道 77 號 禮頓中心

16 1605

開曼群島主要股份過戶登記處

Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman, KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

香港股份過戶登記處

卓佳證券登記有限公司 香港

皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 22

主要往來銀行

東亞銀行有限公司 香港

灣仔

軒尼詩道 253-261 號 依時商業大廈

地下 A-C

2019 年報 / 卓珈控股集團有限公司 3

CORPORATE INFORMATION

公司資料

Public relations consultant

公關顧問

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

縱橫財經公關顧問有限公司

2401-2, Admiralty Centre 1,

香港夏愨道 18

18 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong

海富中心第一期 2401-02

Stock code

股份代號

1827

1827

Company website

公司網址

www.miricor.com

www.miricor.com

4 MIRICOR ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LIMITED / Annual Report 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 11:42:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aBMW'S ZIPSE POISED TO SUCCEED KRUEGER AS CEO : sources
RE
08:10aAMEREN MISSOURI : requests rate decrease for millions of electric customers
PR
08:09aDelayed Airtel Africa's $4.4 bln Nigeria listing to go ahead on Monday
RE
08:09aSECURE-D : Uncovers Another Popular Android App with 100 Million Downloads as Suspicious
BU
08:08aALANTRA PARTNERS : advises TPG on the acquisition of 75% of Témpore from Sareb
PU
08:08aTHAI UNION PCL : Officially opens 4th preschool for migrant children in samut sakhon
PU
08:08aIC A/S : Meddelelse om tvangsindløsning til aktionærerne i ic group a/s
PU
08:08aSamsung Electronics profit guidance beats expectations on one-off gains, outlook weak
RE
08:08aANGI HOMESERVICES : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
08:07aIQIYI : Prompts Revival of Chinese Indie Music Through Hit Original Variety Show "The Big Band"
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : deliveries climb in H1, sources say, leaving production challenge
4ING GROEP : ING GROEP : reaction to NCP notification on palm oil
5AMAZON.COM : UK competition regulator puts brake on Amazon's Deliveroo investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About