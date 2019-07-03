Miricor Enterprises : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2019 Download PDF | 538.45 KB

Log in
Miricor Enterprises : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2019

0
07/03/2019 | 12:33am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/06/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited ("the Company")

Date Submitted

03/07/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1827

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month 2,000,000,000

0.01

20,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

0.01

20,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

20,000,000

(HK$) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

400,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

400,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Shares

Option Scheme

adopted on

19 December

2016

(19/12/2016)

Ordinary

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 04:32:07 UTC
