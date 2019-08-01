Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Miricor Enterprises : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July 2019 Download PDF | 538.27 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 11:35pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedMiricor Enterprises Holdings Limited ("the Company") 02/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1827

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(HK$)

capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000

0.01

20,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

0.01

20,000,000

(2) Stock code :N/ADescription :

N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

20,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

400,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

400,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

(Note 1)

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Shares Option Scheme adopted on

19 December 2016 (19/12/2016) Ordinary shares

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Nil

Movement during the month

Exercised

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Nil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Nil

Cancelled

Lapsed

Nil

Nil

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month

Disclaimer

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 03:34:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Clarification Announcement and Resumption of Trading
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly return of equity issuer on movement in securities for the month ended 31 july 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to non-registered holders and request form
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Results Announcement for the half-year period ended 30 June 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of special general meeting
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) delay in despatch of circular and (2) revised expected timetable in respect of the proposed rights issue of 239,817,900 rights shares at hk$0.28 per rights share on the basis of two rights shares for every one share held on the record date
PU
12:55aTSAKER CHEMICAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities- July 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : FORM OF PROXY For use at the Special General Meeting to be held on 21 August 2019
PU
12:55aUNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 July 2019（Download A）
PU
12:55aMAXIS BHD : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 30/06/2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, hurt jobs
2MARUBENI CORP : Marubeni CFO says U.S.-China trade war weighs on its U.S. agri business
3DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : Trump says U.S. will be 'taxing' China until trade deal is reached
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Expected Surge in Oil Supply and Tariffs Add to Glut Concern -- 3rd Update
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : discloses Ontario Securities probe, delays second-quarter results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group