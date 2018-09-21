Log in
Miricor Enterprises : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 SEPTEMBER 2018 Download PDF | 227.5 KB

09/21/2018 | 12:34pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited 卓珈控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8358)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 21 SEPTEMBER 2018

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 21 September 2018 as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 and the report of the directors and the independent auditor's report

309,725,035

(100%)

0 (0%)

2.

(a)(i)To re-elect Mr. CHENG Yuk Wo as an independent non-executive Director

309,725,035

(100%)

0 (0%)

(ii)To re-elect Mr. LI Wai Kwan independent non-executive Director

asan

309,725,035

(100%)

0 (0%)

(b)To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of directors

309,725,035

(100%)

0 (0%)

3.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditor of the Company for the ensuring year and to authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of auditor

309,725,035

(100%)

0 (0%)

4.

To grant a general mandate to the directors to allot and issue new ordinary shares of the Company (Ordinary Resolution No. 4 of the notice of the Meeting)

309,725,035

(100%)

0 (0%)

5.

To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase ordinary shares of the Company (Ordinary Resolution No. 5 of the notice of the Meeting)

309,725,035

(100%)

0 (0%)

6.

To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue new ordinary shares of the Company (Ordinary Resolution No. 6 of the notice of the Meeting)

309,725,035

(100%)

0 (0%)

Resolutions No. 1 to No. 6 were passed as ordinary resolutions by more than one-half of the voting rights held by the Shareholders present at the meeting.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued and fully paid up shares of the Company was 400,000,000 shares. In relation to all resolutions proposed at the AGM, the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM was 400,000,000 shares. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 17.47A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") and there were no shares requiring the holders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the GEM Listing Rules.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.

Shareholders may refer to the circular dated 31 May 2018 for details of the above resolutions proposed at the AGM. The circular may be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website athttp://www.miricor.comor the designated website of the GEM athttp://www.hkgem.com.

By Order of the Board

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited

LAI Ka Yee Gigi

Chairlady and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 21 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive directors, namely, Ms. Lai Ka Yee Gigi and Mr. Ma Ting Wai Barry; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Cheng Yuk Wo, Mr. Cheng Fu Kwok David and Mr. Li Wai Kwan.

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company and its subsidiaries. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comon the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least seven days from the date of its posting. This announcement will also be published on the Company's website atwww.miricor.com.

Disclaimer

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 10:33:06 UTC
