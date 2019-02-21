Mirum partners with data.world to deliver data-driven design thinking to client engagements

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirum is announcing a partnership with data.world, the modern catalog for data and analysis, to apply data-driven design thinking to client engagements.



Amanda Seaford, CEO of Mirum US, and Brett Hurt, Co-founder and CEO of data.world, will speak to the partnership onstage at Mirum Opus, Mirum’s conference on innovation. data.world has worked closely with the Mirum analytics team to develop a customized, data-driven framework that will improve results for clients.

“Digital agencies are only now waking up to the true potential of data,” said Amanda Seaford. “The best companies combine their knowledge of a client’s business, a sophisticated application of domain expertise and analysis, and the ability to react quickly to the data that is collected during campaigns. Mirum has always believed in data, and data.world has helped us extend its power to every aspect of client work.”

“Mirum is making a statement with this partnership,” said Brett Hurt. “By focusing on data practices, they are standing out from other agencies in the industry. We are excited to provide the framework and technology platform to make them even more data driven. By embracing best practices in reproducibility, knowledge capture, and inclusive data collaboration, the whole agency benefits, as do their clients.”

data.world co-created the Manifesto for Data Practices, which has been signed by more than 1,600 data professionals and developed into cross-functional Data Practices Workshops. Mirum worked with data.world to embed the Manifesto’s four values and twelve principles for effective, ethical, and modern data teamwork into internal workshops, client engagements, and Innovation Sprints.

Karen Bellin, VP of Data & Analytics at Mirum, will co-present with Hurt at Gartner’s Data & Analytics Summit on March 20, 2019.

“The Data Practices methodology has not only improved Mirum’s internal culture of data use and data-driven problem solving, but also has proven to be a powerful tool for our clients to make better, faster decisions on their marketing strategy,” said Bellin. “data.world provides the vehicle and framework for this modern data teamwork, and Mirum has the expertise to help organizations realize the benefits for themselves.”

Amanda Seaford and Brett Hurt will co-present a panel titled How To Activate Your Hidden Data Workforce at SXSW Interactive on March 8, 2019.

About data.world

data.world is the modern catalog for data and analysis. It activates your hidden data workforce, multiplies data's value, and creates a data-driven culture—faster. The enterprise platform brings together people of all roles, backgrounds, and skills to collaborate using the tools they already love. The data.world knowledge graph, built on patented technology, keeps data linked to everything people need to find, understand, and use it. As a result, your data and analysis are more discoverable, trustworthy, and reusable.

data.world is also home to the world's largest collaborative data community and a co-creator of the Manifesto for Data Practices, a modern approach to data teamwork. data.world is an Austin-based Certified B Corporation. We are hiring!

About Mirum

Mirum is a borderless agency of over 2400 digital savants, storytellers, makers and relentlessly curious minds who are united by an uncommon drive to make what’s next. Active in 24 countries, we work across our global network of expertise to transform business, design innovative digital experiences and activate commerce at a global and local level. We are capable of delivering global solutions while providing local support. Mirum is part of the WPP Network . Visit mirumagency.com for more information.

