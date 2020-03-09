Log in
Mischievous Leprechauns Are Sneaking Into KRISPY KREME®, Turning All Doughnuts GREEN to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

03/09/2020 | 06:01am EDT

And Krispy Kreme has created a Leprechaun Trap Doughnut filled with Irish Kreme flavor to catch them March 14-17

Mischievous leprechauns are sneaking into Krispy Kreme shops across the country and this time aren’t just turning O’riginal Glazed® Doughnuts green … but all the doughnuts!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005110/en/

Krispy Kreme has created a Leprechaun Trap Doughnut filled with Irish Kreme flavor to catch them March 14-17 (Photo: Business Wire)

For the first time ever, fans who visit participating shops throughout the U.S., Saturday, March 14 through St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, will find doughnut display cases filled with greenified versions of their favorite Krispy Kreme doughnuts, including Chocolate Iced with green kreme, Cake Batter with green icing, Strawberry Iced with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles, OREO® Cookies & Kreme with green icing drizzle and Chocolate Iced Custard filled with shamrock sprinkles.

And in a stroke of innovation, or perhaps just plain luck, Krispy Kreme has devised a delicious way to catch these tricksters with an all-new Leprechaun Trap Doughnut. The doughnut – decorated as a pot of gold and filled with irresistible Irish Kreme flavored filling – will be available in limited quantities each day. Only a very lucky few guests in every shop will have a chance to catch one each day.

“Do you love doughnuts? Leprechauns sure do. They turned all our doughnuts GREEN! We even caught a few, and if you’re lucky, you can catch one too,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Share how you’re going green with Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day celebration doughnuts or are among the lucky guests who try the Leprechaun Trap Doughnut by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation
Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2020
