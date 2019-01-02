Miserable Chinese Economic Data Hits Asian Stocks

By Mike Bird

Asian markets logged a miserable start to the year, with almost all indexes dropping on the first trading day of 2019 following weak economic data from China.

The China Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.7 in December, according to data released Wednesday. That is the first time the sector has been in contraction territory--below 50--since May 2017.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index led declines, falling 2.4% midday. The Shanghai Composite Index was off by 1.1% and Australia's S&P/ASX was down 1.5%. Japanese stocks were closed for a public holiday.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.8% after being up by about the same amount early in the trading session.

Markets world-wide ended 2018 on a volatile note, with huge swings higher and lower in the last week of trading. Nervousness over trade, the health of the U.S. economy and the path of interest rates from the Federal Reserve have been the driving factors of skittish trading world-wide.

Investors are concerned, too, about the health of China's economy, which has been the engine of global growth in recent years. The Chinese government's official PMI for manufacturing, released Monday, was worse than the Caixin data, falling in December to its weakest level since February 2016. Official figures suggest the sector is shrinking for the first time in 2 1/2 years.

The portion of the index covering new export orders showed a particularly sharp decline, dropping further into negative territory. At 46.6, the index has only twice been lower since the global financial crisis--in November 2011 and November 2015.

"The worst is yet to come. Looking ahead, we see more headwinds to growth from weakening domestic demand, the ongoing credit downcycle, a cooling property sector and lingering China-U.S. trade tensions," said Nomura analysts.

Among the worst-performing stocks Wednesday were those whose health depends on the Chinese property market. China Overseas Land & Investment fell 4.6% and Country Garden Holdings fell 6.2%.

The Chinese yuan was roughly flat at 6.87 against the U.S. dollar in offshore markets.

The continued economic weakness is raising expectations that Beijing will soon enact some form of stimulus, which some analysts hope would jolt markets out of their 2018 funk. The country's Shanghai Composite Index dropped by nearly 25% last year.

The Chinese economy has been buffeted by both domestic and external factors. Beijing's attempts to rein in the country's ballooning debt pile and tariffs applied by the U.S. government have taken a bite out of the country's famous growth rates.

Goldman Sachs China economists expect more cuts to the reserve-requirement ratio, a main policy tool of the People's Bank of China, during the first half of the year.

Any rate cuts would likely be good news for the Chinese government bond market, which was a hit with international investors in 2018. It was one of the few asset classes world-wide to provide positive returns last year.

That support from policy makers could also be good for Chinese corporate bonds, according to Jason Pang, portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Other analysts expect a fiscal boost as well, which would likely come in the form of tax cuts and infrastructure spending, according to Freya Beamish, chief Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. But unlike in previous years, Beijing can no longer afford to juice the country's older industrial giants too much, as they are the main contributors to the country's air-pollution problems.

Fiscal stimulus would also likely come through China's local governments, which have helped fuel the country's debt binge since 2008. The sustainability of that increase has been a major concern for analysts and investors.

"At present markets are worried about weak Chinese growth and the improved data we expect as stimulus starts to impact the economy will allay these fears," said Eric Fishwick, head of economic research at CLSA.

But that boost is likely to be short-lived, according to Mr. Fishwick. Stimulus will detract from Beijing's focus on high-quality growth and renew fears that the expansion is too dependent on debt.

"As growth quantity worries dissipate, the deterioration in quality will attract increasing attention," he said.

Write to Mike Bird at Mike.Bird@wsj.com