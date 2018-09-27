Log in
Misk Foundation And The United Nations Sign Strategic Agreement To Support Young People Around The World

09/27/2018 | 12:57am CEST

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new agreement to boost support for the UN's youth related work around the world was signed yesterday at a ceremony in the UN's headquarters in New York by the Misk Foundation and the Office of the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth (OSGEY). The Misk Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic foundation established in 2011 by H.R.H. Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has become a strategic pioneering partner of UN OSGEY and will support their work around the world.  Misk's mission is to discover, develop and empower young people to become active participants in the knowledge economy both in Saudi Arabia and globally, through partnerships such as this. At the strategic level, the two organizations will facilitate greater action at the global, regional and national level, to improve the situation of young people around the globe. The partnership will strengthen UN OSGEY's capacities to deliver the UN Strategy on Youth and, in so doing, aims to directly reach and mobilize 50 million young people globally towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Under the initiatives pillar, young people's leadership, creativity and innovation skills will be harnessed to bolster their ability to be agents for positive change during the run up to the fifth anniversary of the SDGs in 2020. His Excellency Bader Alasaker, Chair of the Board, Misk Initiatives Center, said: "The Misk Foundation is committed to helping as many young people around the world realize their potential in the future economy and to encourage active global citizenship. The strategic agreement that we signed yesterday shows our commitment to this mission. Partnering with the United Nations will greatly enhance its vital work around the world to help young people from all backgrounds to realize their potential and meet the Sustainable Development Goals." Commenting on the partnership with Misk, Ms. Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN SecretaryGeneral's Envoy on Youth added: "This major contribution towards the UN Secretariat's work on youth will be used to operationalize the new UN Strategy on Youth with a focus on advancing our collective efforts to support youth mobilization for the 2030 Agenda worldwide. It comes at crucial time, immediately after the public launch of the UN's Youth Strategy, which shows the commitment and dedication of the Misk Foundation to supporting youth development globally." Through this agreement, Misk becomes the first non-government organization to make a direct pledge towards the implementation of the UN's first-ever Strategy on Youth that was launched by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres at a high-level event on 24 September 2018, one day prior to the signing ceremony.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/misk-foundation-and-the-united-nations-sign-strategic-agreement-to-support-young-people-around-the-world-300719875.html

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
