Miss Hall's School Announces Historic $5 Million Gift

PITTSFIELD, Mass., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss Hall's School announces that it has received a $5 million gift —the single-largest gift ever to the School.

The gift, from MHS alumna Theresa S. Thompson, Class of 1964, is dedicated to supporting innovative teaching by building on a tradition of academic excellence that dates to the School's founding in 1898. Ms. Thompson's historic contribution will attract and retain faculty who deliver the distinctly innovative and girl-centered curriculum that is the hallmark of Miss Hall's.

"At the heart of a Miss Hall's education is a transformative academic program and personalized, experiential learning tailored to girls," said Head of School Julia Heaton. "This amazing gift will support teachers who innovate every day and provide students with opportunities to pursue their ambitions to the fullest."

"Terry's bold commitment to empowering girls with vision, voice, gumption, and interpersonal efficacy is exciting," added Board President Stacey Sotirhos, a member of the Class of 1989. "Not only will it shape classroom experiences of students for years to come, but it is also inspiring others to do everything we can to support Miss Hall's."

Miss Hall's School currently enrolls 218 girls and employs 38 full and part-time faculty who offer 100 different courses taught in 155 sections. MHS faculty create and lead rigorous courses that are rich in the interdisciplinary, project-based, and collaborative learning that help build the growth mindset women need to thrive in an evolving global society.

Ms. Thompson, of Lewisburg, W.Va., and New York, N.Y., has long been a supporter of Miss Hall's in ways both public and behind-the-scenes. Ms. Thompson grew up in Perrysburg, Ohio, south of Toledo, where her father, Henry L. Thompson, Jr., was a prominent businessman. She is a former Miss Hall's Trustee and is a current member of the School's Emeritus Trustee Advisory Council.

"I have been so moved by the teachers, coaches, and role models who work with students each day that I wanted to make a major contribution to MHS," Terry said of her gift. "I am proud to be a Miss Hall's alumna, and I believe one of the ways we can show appreciation for what the School has meant in our lives is to support its important work in meaningful, substantive ways that make a difference in the lives of future women leaders."



About Miss Hall's School

Founded in 1898, Miss Hall's School was one of the first all-girls boarding schools established in New England. Today the School is a nationally recognized, boarding and day independent secondary school that combines an exceptional college-preparatory curriculum with two acclaimed leadership programs, Horizons and the Girls' Leadership Project. In addition to outstanding academic preparation, both programs are central to girls acquiring skills that step them confidently into college and beyond, where they communicate effectively and authentically, voice opinions with resolve and respect, and are leading influence and change, and contributing boldly and creatively to the common good. For more information, call (413) 443-6401 or visit https://www.misshalls.org/.

