Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Joins Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Board of Directors

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst has been elected to the National Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Cheslie, who was crowned Miss USA on May 2, 2019, is a passionate supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters and youth development. Cheslie currently serves on the Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas, and it was her experience in this role, seeing the need firsthand locally, that prompted her desire to expand her impact and serve on the national level.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005864/en/

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst (Photo: Business Wire)

As an attorney, Cheslie specializes in complex civil litigation. Cheslie grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina and earned both her law degree and an MBA from Wake Forest University. Cheslie was also recently named a correspondent for the nationally broadcast entertainment news program, Extra.

“I’ve benefited from the mentorship of many who I respect and admire and whose advice altered the course of my career,” said Cheslie. “I believe in the purpose of BBBS and its ability to change the lives of our communities’ future leaders. I’m grateful to be able to support the organization in this new role.”

“Cheslie has a passion for working with youth who are facing challenges and knows how mentoring can help children reach their full potential,” said Pam Iorio, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. “We’re proud of Cheslie’s commitment to service; she will be a welcome addition to our national Board.”

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and oldest youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has 240 local agencies serving thousands of communities across all 50 states. More information can be found at: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005864/en/