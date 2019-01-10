Missing Government Data Make Job Tougher for Policy Makers, Traders

By Sarah Chaney, Jessica Menton and Josh Zumbrun

The partial shutdown of the U.S. government is making it harder for Federal Reserve officials, investors, trade negotiators and others to read the economy at a critical moment.

Economic data produced by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis aren't being released during the government shutdown; nor are some key data from other economic agencies. That meant no report Monday on national factory orders or Tuesday on the state of the U.S. trade deficit.

It could mean no report Friday on the federal budget deficit, and potentially next week on retail sales, business inventories and housing starts. It could mean no report at the end of the month on how fast the economy grew in the fourth quarter.

The reports help Fed officials and traders form views about how consumer spending, the housing sector, international trade and the broader economy are performing. Without the reports, those views are thus less informed and can lead to policy mistakes or market volatility.

"We're going to get less data in real time," Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said in a speech Monday. "That will make it harder for us to do our jobs."

It's a challenging moment for the Fed, which raised interest rates four times in 2018 but has signaled in recent weeks that it could pause rate increases because of uncertainties about how the economy is performing.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and others have emphasized that the Fed's path is dependent upon how the data evolve, often using the term "data dependent" to describe their mindset.

"The debate now is, '[is] the economy at a turning point?'" said Nathan Sheets, chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income. "And in order to catch turning points, you need as much data as you can possibly find."

The Fed isn't flying completely blind. The Labor Department, which is funded through September, continues to release data, including monthly employment reports, which have shown a strong job market through December. The Labor Department also will release its consumer price index, tracking inflation, later this week, but the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index tracked by the Commerce Department, won't be released as long as the government is shuttered.

Private releases, such as the University of Michigan's regular reports on consumer sentiment and the Institute for Supply Management's monthly releases on manufacturing and services activity, continue.

"We do kind of have the shadows on the back of the cave wall in terms of what's going on with the economy," said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. "We have a sense of how the economy's faring, [but] we can't say with as much certainty as we would like."

Like the Fed, bond, stock and currency traders parse each day's economic releases for signs about the pace of growth or the path of interest rates. Renewed fears of a slowdown in global growth have rattled financial markets the past few months, with major U.S. indexes in 2018 posting their biggest annual declines since the financial crisis.

Investors are also looking for signs on whether the trade spat between Washington and Beijing is filtering through to the U.S. economy.

"When you have markets as volatile as we have seen recently, any lack of information isn't helpful," said Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner at Meridian Equity Partners.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission publishes a breakdown of where firms hold positions in futures and options, helping traders decide their own positioning. Those data also aren't available now.

Many big banks are able to work around this by looking at their own positions in the futures and options market, aggregating it and sharing it with their clients. However, the lack of the broad CFTC data means traders aren't getting the fullest picture.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture delayed the release of key crop reports including corn, soybean and wheat.

"Without key data on some products, soybeans and wheat in particular, we're sitting in cash more than we would like to be," said Hollis Brewer, founder and chief executive officer of Holistic Capital Management, which trades contracts for oil, gold and natural gas. "It's no show-stopper by any means, but it certainly contributes to a sense of sitting on our hands for the time being."

Census Bureau trade data has been closely watched during the trade tensions of the past year. International trade data has offered insights on large swings in exports of U.S. soybeans, among other products, tied to tariffs.

Other key Commerce Department functions are shut down. For example, government workers who analyzed whether certain products should be excluded from steel and aluminum tariffs are off. The government has received tens of thousands of requests from companies seeking to avoid the tariffs that can't be processed.

"The Trump administration was already in over its head as it was swamped with thousands of requests for exclusions from its hundreds of billions of dollars of new tariffs imposed last year," said Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, a Washington think tank that supports international trade.

"That job obviously becomes impossible -- making it even less likely for U.S. companies and workers to get relief from having to pay those tariffs -- with the president shutting down the government," said Mr. Bown.

Another trade body that has shut down is the International Trade Commission, which has been tasked with writing an analysis of the new trade deal among the U.S., Mexico and Canada, before Congress can vote on it.

--Eric Morath contributed to this article.

