Missing Your March Bracket Challenge? InvestorsObserver Introduces Stock Market Madness 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suffering the loss of the time-honored tradition of March bracket pools you enjoy with your friends each spring? InvestorsObserver has taken matters into their own hands by creating a fun, real-time alternative to one of the most disappointing outcomes of social distancing, the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament!

InvestorsObserver is sponsoring a good old-fashioned bracket challenge reminiscent of the good old days of 2019.

Stock Market Madness 2020 is launching March 26 for those craving the annual competition and sheer fun of filling out brackets – not to mention the requisite banter and trash-talking that comes along with it.

What started as an in-house game amongst the InvestorsObserver family has been expanded to the public for anyone who wants to play with their own group.

"The NCAA brackets are an annual tradition in our office that includes our team members and their spouses," said Logan Hutchinson, Marketing Director. "We miss it and realized we're probably not the only ones who do. Our own group runs the gamut from those who pick teams based on mascots to those who spend hours with analytics."

Stock Market Madness 2020 is free and open to anyone who wants to gather up a group and have some bracket fun with a twist; this bracket challenge pits the stocks of sixty-four companies in matchups beginning on March 26 until a champion is crowned on April 8.

Stock Market Madness 2020 is easy, and anyone can play. Here's how it works:

Stocks are grouped into four "regions" having to do with the new normal. Work from Home: Stocks related to increasing work-from-home activity. Consumer Essentials: Stocks like cleaning supplies and online retail shopping. Fighting Boredom: Stocks such as social media, entertainment and gaming. Healthcare: Stocks relating to pharmaceuticals, healthcare and biotechnology. Winners of each match-up will be determined by the most favorable performance in the market on the day of the matchup. Example: If Facebook (FB) is up 2% and Twitter (TWTR) is up 1.5% on the day of their matchup, FB advances to the next round. InvestorsObserver will track and record all matchup results. Just check back and find who advances at the end of every market day.

https://www.investorsobserver.com/stock-market-madness

"We made the tournament as familiar to everyone as possible," said Bobby Raines, editorial director and lead analyst. "Sixty-four companies divided into four grouping or regions. Everyone will be familiar with the regional groupings because they are all somehow related to the new normal we're all experiencing. You don't need to know anything about the markets to play along."

The companies included in the tournament are all large cap companies and/or those with good trading volume.

"We felt the most objective and unbiased way was to randomly select the first-round matchups," Raines said. "But, like any tournament selection committee, we expect a lot of blowback on the matchups… all part of the fun," he said laughing.

"We've made it easy and free for people unfamiliar with the markets to learn about companies they might not recognize by allowing access to the stock page we have for every company," Hutchinson said.

InvestorsObserver has been developing and patenting investment technology since 2002, long before the term fintech was even coined. It provides content and technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street but prides itself on the tools it creates for the Main Street investor.

