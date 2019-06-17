Missing the Target: A timeline of Kuroda-nomics

Jan. 2013: The BOJ sets a 2% inflation target and releases a joint statement with the government on the price target and structural reforms. (CPI: -0.20%)

Feb. 2013: BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa announces his intention to resign in March, a month before his term ends in April. (CPI: -0.30%)

March 2013: BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and deputy governors Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi Nakaso assume their posts. (CPI: -0.50%)

April 2013: The BOJ introduces quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE). (CPI: -0.40%)

July 2013: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's party wins a landslide victory in an Upper House election. (CPI: 0.70%)

Oct. 2013: Abe announces a plan to raise the sales tax in April the following year. (CPI: 0.90%)

Apr. 2014: The government raises the sales tax to 8% from 5%. (CPI: 1.50%)

Oct. 2014: The BOJ expands QQE by ramping up purchases of government bonds and stock index funds. (CPI: 0.90%)

Nov. 2014: Abe announces a delay of the sales tax hike to 10%; dissolves the Lower House. (CPI: 0.60%)

Feb. 2015: At a BOJ rate review, a government representative omits a request for the bank to achieve its price goal by the "earliest date possible." (CPI: 0%)

April 2015: The BOJ pushes back the timing for hitting its inflation target for the first time. (CPI: 0.30%)

June 2015: The yen weakens to near 126 to the dollar (CPI: 0.10%)

Oct. 2015: The BOJ pushes back the timing for hitting its inflation target for the second time. (CPI: -0.10%)

Dec. 2015: The BOJ announces steps to make QQE more sustainable. (CPI: 0.10%)

Jan. 2016: The BOJ adopts negative interest rate policy; pushes back the timing for hitting its inflation target for the third time. (CPI: -0.10%)

April 2016: The BOJ pushes back the timing for hitting its inflation target for the fourth time. (CPI: -0.40%)

June 2016: Abe postpones the sales tax hike to 10% for the second time. (CPI: -0.40%)

July 2016: Abe's ruling coalition announces a big stimulus package, wins the Upper House election. The BOJ eases its monetary policy and expands purchases of stock index funds. (CPI: -0.50%)

Sept. 2016: The BOJ shifts to a policy of yield curve control (YCC). (CPI: -0.50%)

Nov. 2016: The BOJ pushes back the timing for hitting its inflation target for the fifth time. At a rate review, a government representative urges the BOJ to be mindful of the impact its policy has on banks. (CPI: -0.40%)

April 2017: A ruling party panel submits a proposal for the BOJ to reveal details of its exit strategy. (CPI: 0.30%)

June 2017: Kuroda delivers a speech at Oxford in which he concedes that firing up inflation expectations with money-printing alone was more difficult than he expected. (CPI: 0.40%)

July 2017: The BOJ pushes back the timing for hitting its inflation target for the sixth time. (CPI: 0.50%)

Nov. 2017: Kuroda mentions "reversal rate" during a speech in Zurich. BOJ board member Hitoshi Suzuki refers to an exit plan in an interview. (CPI: 0.90%)

Jan. 2018: Several BOJ board members signal that there is room to reduce stimulus at a rate review. (CPI: 0.90%)

Feb. 2018: The government nominates Kuroda for another term. (CPI: 1%)

March 2018: Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe become BOJ deputy governors. (CPI: 0.90%)

April 2018: The BOJ removes any reference in its quarterly report to a timeframe for hitting its price target. (CPI: 0.70%)

May 2018: BOJ board member Makoto Sakurai warns of the dangers of excessive easing. (CPI: 0.70%)

June 2018: Deputy Governor Amamiya signals possibility that the monetary policy framework will be modified. (CPI: 0.80%)

July 2018: The BOJ takes steps to make YCC more flexible, allows yields to move in a wider band. (CPI: 0.80%)

Jan. 2019: Amamiya calls for vigilance regarding the side-effects of easy monetary policy. (CPI: 0.80%)

Feb. 2019: The head of Japan's banking lobby urges the BOJ to modify its inflation price target, loose monetary policy. (CPI: 0.70%)

March 2019: Abe describes the BOJ's inflation target as a means to spur growth and create jobs. (CPI: 0.80%)

