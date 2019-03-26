Mission Federal Credit Union's New Headquarters Boasts Function and Plenty of Aesthetics

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Federal Credit Union's new headquarters in Horizon Center (formerly the Horizon Tech Center) has a vibrant new look designed by ID Studios and boasts an abundance of amenities for its employees! Level 10 Construction repurposed two buildings of the three-building campus located at 10325 and 10343 Meanley Drive in San Diego. Both buildings totaling 111,000 sq. ft. of the space were completed within a 6-month schedule.

The newly repurposed buildings feature new interior improvements, including a full-scale commercial kitchen and cafeteria dining space and a 3,000 sq. ft. fitness center that opens into an outdoor exercise space with a stand-alone TRX unit. Throughout each building on every floor are breakout and collaborative meeting spaces as well as private conference rooms. Building lobbies include custom wood paneling and living green walls up the central stairs reaching over 20' tall.

"This is a Mission Fed Moment for all of us," said Debra Schwartz, President and CEO of Mission Federal Credit Union. "It means a new, combined home for our Oberlin and Thornmint employees, and a new home base for our volunteer Board of Directors and branch staff who will be coming here for meetings and training."

Building 1 common areas include a state-of-the-art large multipurpose room with a 140-person capacity and a moveable wall divider to separate the room in half for special training events. This space also includes multiple conference rooms, seating areas, and a hospitality area with custom wood finishes throughout. The executive offices located in building 1 include a large executive conference room with private catering services, private bathrooms, and custom finishes throughout. Building 1 also includes a state-of-the-art video production area with separate editing and sound booths, additional training rooms, facilities and storage space, multiple private offices, open offices, break areas, wellness rooms, and conference rooms. A white noise system was installed to cancel out sound in the space to avoid distracting noises for the Mission Fed staff.

Building 2 houses open office, private offices, collaboration spaces, break hubs, conference rooms and a fitness center. It overlooks a wooded area with a natural pond and numerous walking trails.

The extensive exterior enhancements include improvements to landscaping, a new outdoor amenities space with outdoor dining and BBQ facilities, 3 shade structures, and outdoor games where employees can take a break for lunch or collaborative meetings. Outdoor space is fully lighted and covered with Wi-Fi service.

Ms. Schwartz added, "I'd like to thank our Board, the project leaders, HQ team members and all of our employees who provided, and continue to provide, valuable input to make this project successful."

Level 10 Construction's Project Executive, John Bunje, expressed, "Working with the Mission Fed and ID Studios teams was a great experience and we look forward to continuing to build our relationship with them on future projects."

"It was inspiring and a true pleasure to partner with Mission Federal Credit Union, Level 10 Construction and Jones Lang LaSalle on Mission Federal Credit Union's new headquarters," states Jill Russell, Senior Designer of ID Studios, Inc. "The overall design of Mission Federal Credit Union's new headquarters is rooted in the need to provide a workplace that supports their functions and creates an environment that is connected to life's important moments," explains Russell. "Their culture personifies Strength, Integrity, Stability, Permanence and Reliability and are expressed through the use of bold masses and strong vertical and horizontal lines. Their beliefs of Family, Community, Teamwork, Approachability and Welcoming are realized in flowing curvilinear elements and features throughout the interior architecture and design of their new headquarters."

About Level 10 Construction:

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices throughout California, including Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Ranked as #60 Top Contractor in the U.S. by ENR for 2018, Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, technology and life science, as well as mixed-use residential markets. Level 10 offers a full range of services including preconstruction, design-build and integrated project delivery, self-performed concrete work, MEP and commissioning services, BIM services, green construction and Lean construction practices. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. www.level10gc.com.

About Mission Federal Credit Union:

Mission Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit organization providing a wide variety of financial services to meet the needs of its customers. With over $3.5 billion in assets, 31 local branches and more than 242,000 customers, Mission Fed is the largest locally based credit union exclusively serving San Diego County. Mission Fed enhances the lives of its customers through financial education and financial services. In addition, Mission Fed contributes to hundreds of educational and nonprofit organizations. At Mission Fed, your success is our bottom line. All San Diegans are welcome. Insured by NCUA and an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more, visit MissionFed.com.

