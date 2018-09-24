Mission LISA Partners With Advocacy Group to Drive Evidence-based Policy for Drug-Induced Homicide Laws

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission LISA has partnered with Health In Justice Action Lab, a not-for-profit advocacy group organization focused on translating data into policy, to assist the organization with its effort to raise awareness about trends and implications of drug induced homicide prosecutions.

Mission LISA has been key in mapping out mechanisms of drug-induced homicide laws across the country to influence research and analysis so Health In Justice can identify and parse out state level legislation across the country.

As more timely and relevant data continues to be a challenge for many organizations hoping to affect policy, Mission LISA was able to assist Health In Justice by deploying machine learning technology to capture large volumes of data related to drug-induced homicide prosecutions on news and media outlets in real-time.

"The data provided by Mission LISA will only continue to support Health In Justice in driving ongoing analysis surrounding the landscape and consequences of drug-induced homicide laws as a means to address the opioid epidemic," said Kris Smeage, Senior Vice President of Operations for Lumina Analytics.

Currently, 20 states have formal drug-induced homicide laws, while an additional 16 states prosecute "drug delivery resulting in death" under various felony-murder, depraved heart, or involuntary or voluntary manslaughter provisions. These contentious laws are increasingly used by prosecutors and police as a response to the national opioid epidemic. Health In Justice Action Lab is working to affect policy by offering alternatives and educating lawmakers about the implications of this approach.

In addition to using artificial intelligence, Mission LISA engaged an expert team of data analysts to extract specific data points and process drug-induced homicide case data such as: drug-induced homicide charges by state, the total of drug-induced homicide charges per year, and the most active states in pursuing drug-induced homicide charges.

"The analysis provided by Mission LISA has enabled the Health In Justice Action Lab to establish and maintain a public education web portal on an issue of national concern," said Leo Beletsky, Mission LISA Advisory Board Member and Associate Professor of Law and Health Sciences and Faculty Director, Health in Justice Action Lab.

To access the full case study click here and follow Mission LISA on LinkedIn and Twitter for more policy updates.

About Mission LISA:

Mission LISA is a data aggregation initiative surrounding America's national opioid crisis. Using deep web mining and machine learning technology, Lumina, in partnership with the Mission LISA Foundation, is collecting, synthesizing, and analyzing massive amounts of open-source data to provide policymakers and stakeholders with timely and relevant intelligence surrounding the current state of the crisis and how best to combat nationwide overdose death and addiction. Mission LISA's Advisory Board is comprised of expert physicians, researchers, academics, policy veterans, and industry professionals, who provide strategic direction for ongoing data systems development and analysis. These data drive production of evidence-based policy recommendations and patient-centric treatment pathways, yielding highly targeted solutions for the epidemic. LISA is an acronym for Learning Indicators of Substance Addiction.

About the Mission LISA Foundation:

The Mission LISA Foundation was formed by Lumina as part of its Mission LISA data aggregation project. Mission LISA was launched by Lumina in 2017 to address the need for more robust and timely data surrounding the opioid crisis in America. For more information, please contact Kris Smeage at Kris.Smeage@LuminaAnalytics.com. Visit www.LuminaAnalytics.com to learn more about Mission LISA technology and data analysis.

About Lumina:

Lumina is a Tampa-based risk-intelligence firm that provides data aggregation and analytics services to corporate and government clients throughout the United States. Its focus is on the aggregation and synthesis of open-source data for risk sensing intelligence. Lumina uses proprietary machine learning algorithms in combination with artificial intelligence to address some of the world's most pressing problems. The company was founded by serial entrepreneurs Dr. Morten Middelfart (Lumina's Chief Data Scientist) and Allan Martin (Lumina's Chief Executive Officer).

Contact: Shannon Battista, Shannon.Battista@LuminaAnalytics.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mission-lisa-partners-with-advocacy-group-to-drive-evidence-based-policy-for-drug-induced-homicide-laws-300717564.html

SOURCE Mission LISA Foundation