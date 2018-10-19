Mission Named a Top 100 Public Cloud MSP for 2018

ChannelE2E list and research honors leading MSPs supporting Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) customers



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission, a managed services and consulting company for cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, today announced that ChannelE2E, published by After Nines Inc., has named the nationwide cloud MSP to the Top 100 Public Cloud MSP list for 2018 ( https://www.channele2e.com/top100 ).

The list and research identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) that support Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and/or Google Cloud Platform (GCP) customers, according to ChannelE2E’s findings.

“We are honored to be named a top-15 public cloud MSP by ChannelE2E after their extensive research into this fast-growing marketplace,” said Simon Anderson, CEO, Mission. “It’s particularly exciting that this designation comes just days after we unveiled Mission as our new brand to connect the recent mergers of cloud MSP stalwarts Reliam, Stratalux, and G2 Tech Group. We see this high-ranking placement as further validation that joining forces to deliver trusted managed services for public cloud platforms has made us stronger than the sum of our parts – and we’re really just getting started. We invite prospective customers to reach out and learn how we can help them achieve their cloud transformation and optimization goals, as we have for nearly 200 enterprises across industries.”

Top 100 Public Cloud MSPs 2018: ChannelE2E Research Findings

The Top 100 Public Cloud MSP rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s 2018 readership survey combined with aggregated third-party research. MSPs featured throughout the list and research provide consulting, migration, optimization, monitoring and/or cost management services for public clouds.



The overall global managed services market now spans more than 80,000 MSPs. However, fewer than 500 of those MSPs are extensively certified to support AWS, Azure and/or GCP workloads, ChannelE2E’s research concluded.

The Top 100 Public Cloud MSPs 2018 list and research is a global report. The honorees include MSPs from 22 countries. The lineup includes:

68 MSPs focused on AWS

43 MSPs focused on Azure

30 MSPs focused on Google Cloud Platform

Dozens of the MSPs focus on both AWS and Azure, but only six MSPs were honored across all three platforms

Demand for public cloud MSPs continues to escalate as customers attempt to move, activate, manage and optimize workloads across AWS, Azure, GCP and other public clouds. The global cloud managed services market was $23.19 billion in 2016, and is forecast to generate a 15.4 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2025, according to Grand View Research.

“After Nines Inc. and ChannelE2E congratulate Mission on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “As customers seek out qualified public cloud partners, Mission has emerged as a leader in this market.”

The Top 100 Public Cloud MSPs 2018 list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.channele2e.com/top100

Mission’s updated cloud services structure was singled out in ChannelE2E’s webcast unveiling the awards. The revamped services are built to expertly handle customers’ cloud management and optimization requirements and include:

Managed Cloud: 24x7x365 support, adherence to current best practices, automated maintenance, advanced monitoring, managed backups, expert consultation.

24x7x365 support, adherence to current best practices, automated maintenance, advanced monitoring, managed backups, expert consultation. Managed DevOps: IT roadmapping, accelerated deliveries, advanced and rapid support, CI/CD, long-term consulting.

IT roadmapping, accelerated deliveries, advanced and rapid support, CI/CD, long-term consulting. Managed Security: real-time data monitoring, compliance enforcement, data archiving, AI/ML protection, attack mitigation.

real-time data monitoring, compliance enforcement, data archiving, AI/ML protection, attack mitigation. Managed Application Performance: real-time metrics, proactive performance management, alert response.

real-time metrics, proactive performance management, alert response. Professional Services: AWS Well-Architected Reviews, migrations, configuration management, architecture, best practices implementation, cloud transformations, strategic consulting.

AWS Well-Architected Reviews, migrations, configuration management, architecture, best practices implementation, cloud transformations, strategic consulting. Cloud Optimization: detailed spend attribution, best practices benchmarking, cost optimization, simplified invoicing.

Customers can connect with Mission and explore its offerings – including free on-demand consultations with AWS-certified solutions architects – at missioncloud.com

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and consulting partner for public cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS- and Azure-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on the cloud.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E ( www.ChannelE2E.com ) and MSSP Alert ( www.MSSPAlert.com ). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz, Amy@AfterNines.com

For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, Joe@AfterNines.com