Mission Named to the Inc. 5000 – Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ) today announced that Inc. magazine has named Mission to its annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.



“The particularly rapid pace of business growth and customer success we’ve achieved is a testament to just how deeply AWS can transform organizations of all sizes and across all industries,” said Chandler Collison, Vice President, Sales, Mission. “We take a hands-on approach to understanding the unique cloud goals and requirements of each customer, and match those objectives to our managed cloud and professional services delivered by our team of certified AWS architects and consultants. From startups to SMBs to enterprises, we leverage our best-in-class AWS proficiency in delivering custom solutions – whether that’s migrating to AWS , DevOps automation , AWS cost optimization , or other cloud services that our customers trust us to manage and monitor on their behalf. We’re proud to be part of the Inc. 5000 in 2020 and to have our work in growing Mission recognized.”

Mission’s fast growth and versatility in serving businesses across all industries and sizes has already earned the AWS provider numerous accolades this year. Mission recently ranked 2nd on the 2020 CRN Fast Growth 150 List , and was also named to CRN’s 2020 Solution Provider 500 List and the 2020 Elite 150 List of Top Managed Service Providers . Additionally, Mission was recently honored as one of the top-five 2020 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles among all medium-sized companies by Los Angeles Business Journal.

Not only have the businesses on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500%, and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for more than 1 million jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.



Mission is a trusted managed cloud services provider and consulting partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

