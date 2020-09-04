Mission Produce Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (“Mission” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Application has been made for listing the common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “AVO.” The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Roth Capital Partners, Stephens Inc. and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at: (800) 831-9146.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mission Produce, Inc.

Mission Produce is a world leader in sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The Company’s operations consist of four packing facilities in the United States, Mexico and Peru, 11 distribution and ripening centers across the U.S., Canada, China and the Netherlands, as well as three sales offices in the U.S., China and the Netherlands.

Contact:

Denise Junqueiro, Sr. Director of Marketing and Communications

djunqueiro@missionproduce.com

805-981-3650

Jeff Sonnek, Investor Relations, ICR

Jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

646-277-1263



