Mission and Job Satisfaction Give Nonprofits an Edge over For-Profit Companies in Attracting and Retaining Talent

A new TIAA survey finds three out of four employees and eight in ten
managers choose to work at their nonprofit organizations – and stay
there for years – because they’re committed to making a difference in
people’s lives. The Nonprofit Survey, conducted as part of TIAA’s
100-year anniversary and the TIAA Difference Maker 100 program, also
found that nonprofit employees and managers are nearly twice as likely
to feel that success is defined not by compensation (33 percent and 32
percent) but by helping others, their community or society (71 percent
and 77 percent).
“This year marks 100 years of TIAA serving those across the academic,
research, cultural, medical, government and nonprofit fields who have
dedicated their lives to others,” said Roger W. Ferguson, Jr. president
and CEO of TIAA. “We have witnessed firsthand the positive impact these
extraordinary individuals have had on the world, and thought what better
time than now to shine a light on them, their motivations and how their
work brings fulfillment to their own lives.”
According to the survey, managers believe an organization’s values and
mission (76 percent) and its ability to offer interesting and satisfying
work (64 percent) are two big advantages nonprofit organizations have
compared to for-profit companies.
Job security and satisfaction translates to longevity
Fulfilling and interesting work may be one reason employees build long
careers in the nonprofit sector. The survey finds:
-
A majority of employees and managers – 65 percent and 74 percent
respectfully – have worked in the nonprofit sector for six or more
years, with more than half reporting that they’ve been at their
present employer for six years or longer. This is nearly two years
longer than the median tenure for employees across all industries (4.2
years), according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
-
More than two-thirds of managers who have been in the sector for six
to 10 years think nonprofits do a better job promoting diversity in
the workforce than for-profit companies.
-
A striking 73 percent of millennial managers in the sector think
nonprofits are better at creating interesting and satisfying jobs than
for-profits, a finding that may resonate with individuals who are
looking to create an impact while earning a paycheck.
The spirit of helping others spans generations and retirement
The survey shows a strong commitment to giving back among nonprofit
employees.
-
Ninety-one percent of nonprofit employees and 97 percent of managers
feel they are personally making a positive difference in their work.
-
Three fourths of employees and 82 percent of managers at nonprofits
say they continue to work at their nonprofit organizations because
they want to make a difference in other people’s lives.
-
This spirit resonates throughout generations: 76 percent of millennial
managers choose to work at nonprofits because they want to create real
change in their communities, while 78 percent of baby boomer employees
say the values and mission of the organization is important in
choosing to work for a nonprofit.
-
This commitment also continues for many people into retirement: Among
nonprofit managers, 56 percent plan to volunteer more of their time to
a good cause, 42 percent plan to contribute to the work their
nonprofit is focused on, and 36 percent plan to contribute to
charities they are passionate about. Among managers who have worked in
the nonprofit sector for 11 or more years, 61 percent plan to
volunteer more time to a cause during their retirement.
Are nonprofit employees and managers financially ready for retirement?
While most nonprofit employees and managers are confident they are
saving enough for retirement (50 percent and 64 percent), the survey
shows some gaps:
-
A majority of all nonprofit workers (62 percent) have yet to calculate
how much they will need to retire comfortably. That number rises to 80
percent for millennial employees.
-
More than half of nonprofit employees and managers plan to finance
their retirement through either their workplace retirement plan or
Social Security. Yet only 39 percent of millennials think they will be
able to fund their retirement through Social Security and 55 percent
through their workplace retirement plan – significantly fewer than
their older counterparts (78 percent Social Security and 68 percent
workplace retirement plan for baby boomers).
-
When asked about their top retirement security concerns, nonprofit
employees and managers cited healthcare costs (79 percent and 78
percent), changes to Social Security (70 percent and 72 percent), lack
of guaranteed lifetime income (69 percent and 66 percent) and not
saving enough for retirement (69 percent and 63 percent).
“Retirement security and planning are instrumental in giving people the
freedom to choose how they spend their time in retirement,” said
Ferguson. “It’s imperative that employees and managers in the nonprofit
sector make the most of their retirement savings plan and develop
positive savings habits, so they gain more confidence and are able to
achieve their definition of success in retirement.”
Showcasing those who make a difference
To mark TIAA’s century of helping those who do good do well, TIAA is
recognizing nonprofit employees’ contributions and accomplishments by
awarding $1 million to support the nonprofit organizations through which
they’re making a difference. TIAA will make a $10,000 donation in the
name of each TIAA Difference Maker 100 honoree to help enable them
continue their positive work and inspire us all to do more to make a
difference for the next 100 years. To learn more, visit
TIAAdifferencemaker100.org.
“Our survey validated how important making a difference in other
people’s lives is to those who work at a nonprofit, and more importantly
how it impacts their longevity in the field, career success and plans
for retirement,” said Ferguson. “Next month, as part of the TIAA
Difference Maker 100 program, we will recognize 100 outstanding
individuals who have devoted their lives to improving the world. We look
forward to sharing their stories.”
For more information about the TIAA 2018 Nonprofit Survey, read the
executive summary (www.tiaa.org/nonprofitsurvey).
* The TIAA 2018 Nonprofit Survey was conducted by KRC Research from June
12 to 22, 2018, via an online survey of nonprofit employees and managers
between the ages of 18 and 64. The sample includes 1,004 nonprofit
employees and 502 nonprofit managers from a variety of nonprofit
backgrounds, including government agencies, public and private K-12
schools, higher education, healthcare and church/religious organizations.
