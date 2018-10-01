Mississippi Financial Literacy Program to Receive $14.6K Grant from Banks

3:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 2, 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Gulfport

The First, A National Banking Association, Community Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $14,600 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Coalition of African American Communities (COAAC) to help the organization continue to provide financial literacy programs to area individuals and families.

Local dignitaries and bank representatives will attend a check presentation at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at the Isaiah Fredricks Community Center at 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Gulfport. The media is encouraged to attend.

COAAC will use the funds to offset operational and administrative expenses related to business development classes and seminars.

The structure of the PGP allows FHLB Dallas member institutions like The First, A National Banking Association and Community Bank to make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

WHAT: Check Presentation WHEN: 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 2, 2018 WHO: Mississippi State Representative Sonya Williams-Barnes, D-119 Jerome Brown, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Development, The First, A National Banking Association Ellen Cole, Community Development Coordinator, The First, A National Banking Association Eric Chambless, President – Mississippi Division, Community Bank Bishop Anthony Thompson, Executive Director, Coalition of African American Communities Melanie Horn, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas WHERE: Isaiah Fredricks Community Center 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Gulfport, Mississippi 39501

