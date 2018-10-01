Mississippi Financial Literacy Program to Receive $14.6K Grant from Banks

The First, A National Banking Association, Community Bank and the
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $14,600 in
Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Coalition of African American
Communities (COAAC) to help the organization continue to provide
financial literacy programs to area individuals and families.
Local dignitaries and bank representatives will attend a check
presentation at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at the
Isaiah Fredricks Community Center at 3312 Martin Luther King Jr.
Boulevard in Gulfport. The media is encouraged to attend.
COAAC will use the funds to offset operational and administrative
expenses related to business development classes and seminars.
The structure of the PGP allows FHLB Dallas member institutions like The
First, A National Banking Association and Community Bank to make a
contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO),
which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio.
For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.
WHAT:
Check Presentation
WHEN:
3:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 2, 2018
WHO:
Mississippi State Representative Sonya Williams-Barnes, D-119
Jerome Brown, Senior Vice President, Director of Community
Development, The First, A National Banking Association
Ellen Cole, Community Development Coordinator, The First, A
National Banking Association
Eric Chambless, President – Mississippi Division, Community
Bank
Bishop Anthony Thompson, Executive Director, Coalition
of African American Communities
Melanie Horn, Community and Economic Development Product
Manager, FHLB Dallas
WHERE:
Isaiah Fredricks Community Center
3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Gulfport, Mississippi 39501
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001006013/en/