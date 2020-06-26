Mississippi Timber and Lumber Manufacturing Businesses Support Changing State Flag

Today, the Mississippi legislature has the extraordinary opportunity to do better by both its citizens and its business community by changing the state flag. We stand with the many other businesses in supporting this change. The current flag is not a symbol that accurately represents the rich diversity of all of our citizens. Across the world, Mississippi is recognized and applauded for its abundant diversity within the art, business, literary, medical and music industries, and we have an unprecedented opportunity before us to positively move our state forward.

As providers of economic growth and job opportunities in the state of Mississippi, we urge the legislature to make this change and move Mississippi forward. Together, we represent Mississippi’s largest landowners and lumber manufacturers with millions of acres of working forests and nineteen mills in Mississippi providing for more than 47,000 jobs and $8.5 billion in annual sales and manufacturing revenues. We know firsthand the negative image projected by the current state flag. It hinders business opportunities and economic growth and it does not present the appropriate image to those outside of Mississippi. We are asking our lawmakers to do better, for the State of Mississippi and for all Mississippians, by changing the state flag now…it is time.

Mississippi Timber and Lumber Manufacturing Businesses: Molpus Woodlands Group The Westervelt Company Weyerhaeuser RMS Hancock Natural Resource Group MLMA Hall Timberlands Green Diamond Resource Company

MLMA Mill Members: Hood Industries

Joe N. Miles & Sons

Canfor Southern Pine

Thomasson Company

Weyerhaeuser

Rex Lumber

Shuqualak Lumber

Seago Lumber

Lincoln Lumber

Biewer Lumber

Hankins, Inc. Hankins Lumber Company

Southeastern Timber Products

A.V. Littrell Lumber Mill

Jack Batte & Sons

Magnolia Lumber Company

Mid-South Lumber

Rives & Reynolds

Tri-State Lumber Rutland Lumber

Westervelt

Cal-Tex

Deltic

Grayson Lumber

Interfor

Jasper Lumber

Price Lumber

West Fraser

WestRock

Lumber Remanufacturing, Inc

