Missouri Attorney General : AG Hawley Wins Judgment against Gary Schier and Schier Company, Inc. for Misleading Missouri Dairy Farmers

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley obtained a judgment of $174,241.27 against a defendant who sought to defraud a cooperative of dairy farmers in Mountain Grove, Missouri. The judgment requires the Defendant to pay $79,400 in restitution to the farmers, as well as civil penalties, attorney fees, and costs.

In 2014, a cooperative of dairy farmers in Mountain Grove, Missouri built a dairy processing plant to process milk to sell to the local community. Oklahoma-based Schier Company, Inc. and Gary Schier sold a pasteurizer to the cooperative that Schier represented to be reliable, fully-automated, compliant with state inspection standards, and able to produce safe, Grade A milk. However, when the pasteurizer was delivered, it did not operate properly and failed to pass inspection.

After a bench trial, the court found that Schier had violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and ordered Schier to pay $79,400 in restitution to the dairy cooperative, $1,000 in civil penalties, $85,901.27 for the costs of investigation and prosecution, and $7,940 to the Merchandising Practices Revolving Fund for a total judgment of $174,241.27. The judgment also bars Schier and Schier Company, Inc. from selling any dairy equipment in Missouri.

'Farmers are the backbone of our nation and our state,' Hawley said. 'There is no place for those who abuse their trust and take advantage of them in Missouri.'

This case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General David Ma and John Grantham and investigated by Margie Colon. Missourians who believe they may have been the victim of a similar scam are encouraged to file a complaint by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a claim online at ago.mo.gov.