Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Missouri Attorney General : AG Hawley Wins Judgment against Gary Schier and Schier Company, Inc. for Misleading Missouri Dairy Farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 08:13pm CEST

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley obtained a judgment of $174,241.27 against a defendant who sought to defraud a cooperative of dairy farmers in Mountain Grove, Missouri. The judgment requires the Defendant to pay $79,400 in restitution to the farmers, as well as civil penalties, attorney fees, and costs.

In 2014, a cooperative of dairy farmers in Mountain Grove, Missouri built a dairy processing plant to process milk to sell to the local community. Oklahoma-based Schier Company, Inc. and Gary Schier sold a pasteurizer to the cooperative that Schier represented to be reliable, fully-automated, compliant with state inspection standards, and able to produce safe, Grade A milk. However, when the pasteurizer was delivered, it did not operate properly and failed to pass inspection.

After a bench trial, the court found that Schier had violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and ordered Schier to pay $79,400 in restitution to the dairy cooperative, $1,000 in civil penalties, $85,901.27 for the costs of investigation and prosecution, and $7,940 to the Merchandising Practices Revolving Fund for a total judgment of $174,241.27. The judgment also bars Schier and Schier Company, Inc. from selling any dairy equipment in Missouri.

'Farmers are the backbone of our nation and our state,' Hawley said. 'There is no place for those who abuse their trust and take advantage of them in Missouri.'

This case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General David Ma and John Grantham and investigated by Margie Colon. Missourians who believe they may have been the victim of a similar scam are encouraged to file a complaint by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a claim online at ago.mo.gov.

Disclaimer

Missouri Attorney General published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 18:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:55pPM May tells businesses EU is committed to autumn Brexit deal
RE
08:43pEU urges deeper cuts to France's long-term deficit
RE
08:38pTRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE : Guardian Holdings Limited - Change in Senior Management
PU
08:38pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS : Welcoming address by Minister of Finance at the 9th Limassol Economic Forum
PU
08:29pFed's Kaplan sees two-three more rate hikes to hit 'neutral' level
RE
08:23pPM ADDRESSES BUSINESS LEADERS ON BREXIT : 19 October 2018
PU
08:20pEVOLVE Physical Therapy in NYC Hosts Rock Steady Boxing’s Innovative Parkinson Training Program
SE
08:13pMISSOURI ATTORNEY GENERAL : AG Hawley Wins Judgment against Gary Schier and Schier Company, Inc. for Misleading Missouri Dairy Farmers
PU
08:03pU S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE : Readout of Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis’ bilateral engagement with India Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman at the 2018 ADMM-Plus
PU
08:03pU S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE : Readout of Secretary James N. Mattis’ meeting with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence General Prawit Wongsuwan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford CEO seeks to rally dealers as shares sink to new low
2Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
3MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Update of Corporate Events Calendar 2018
5EWORK GROUP AB : EWORK : Continued investments for growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.