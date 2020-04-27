Log in
Missouri Duck Boat Disaster Victims' Lawyers From Mongeluzzi Firm Available To Discuss Tuesday's Pivotal NTSB Hearing

04/27/2020 | 08:18pm EDT

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) refers to the July 19, 2018, Branson, Missouri duck boat disaster as Accident No. DCA18MM028. To the 14 survivors, and the loved ones of the 17 who drowned when Stretch Duck 007 sank, the incident on Table Rock Lake was a catastrophe waiting to happen. For the nearly two dozen victims represented by the Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky P.C. law firm, Tuesday's final NTSB meeting on the most lethal duck boat accident in history will hopefully include recommendations to prevent future incidents involving the WWII-era amphibious vessels. The Firm and its clients, including survivor Tia Coleman, whose husband and three young children were killed in the disaster, has advocated for a permanent ban on all duck boat operations. Trial attorneys Robert J. Mongeluzzi, Andrew R. Duffy, and Jeffrey P. Goodman, who have represented victims of death trap duck boats over the past decade, will be available for interviews following the completion of the NTSB's virtual meeting. 

Meeting Details:
Time:      9:30 a.m. (EDT) Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Webcast: http://ntsb.windrosemedia.com/

Contacts:
Robert J. Mongeluzzi / rmongeluzzi@smbb.com
Andrew R. Duffy / arduffy@smbb.com
Jeffrey P. Goodman /jgoodman@smbb.com
Steph Rosenfeld / steph@idadvisors.com / 215.514.4101

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/missouri-duck-boat-disaster-victims-lawyers-from-mongeluzzi-firm-available-to-discuss-tuesdays-pivotal-ntsb-hearing-301047947.html

SOURCE The Mongeluzzi Firm


© PRNewswire 2020
