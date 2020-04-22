Log in
Missouri Farm Bureau COVID-19 Update: Dairy

04/22/2020
Missouri Farm Bureau COVID-19 Update: Dairy
April 22, 2020

When schools and restaurants closed, it hit the dairy industry hard. Switching packaging and supply chains from institutional use to retail use can't happen overnight. But the industry moved quickly to get more milk and dairy products to grocery stores. Missouri Farm Bureau has been working with the state and federal government to relax regulations and get support for dairy farmers.

Thanks to the farmers' hard work, the fluid milk and dairy product pipeline is now full again. Missourians should keep buying milk, yogurt, ice cream and other dairy products. There's more than enough for everyone. Dairy is healthy, natural, and delicious. Every time you buy dairy, you're helping Missouri's dairy farmers at a time when they really need it.

Our food supply chain is critical, and Missouri Farm Bureau is grateful to everyone working to keep it moving. To the workers at milk processing plants, the truck drivers delivering dairy to the grocery store, and the workers keeping the stores running, thank YOU for your service.

Missouri Farm Bureau published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
