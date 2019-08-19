Log in
Missouri Pork Association : Results from the 2019 Missouri State Fair Growth & Quality Barrow Classic

08/19/2019 | 11:07am EDT

Columbia, Mo.,-Over 30 hogs from across the state were entered in the Growth & Quality Barrow Classic at the 2019 Missouri State Fair. The Classic was sponsored by the Missouri Pork Association, University of Missouri Extension and the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

The overall winner went to Everett Forkner from Vernon County for his Duroc hog. Adam Wolf from Livingston County received second with a Crossbred barrow. The Overall Grand Champion winner received $560 in prize money and the Reserve Champion received $270 in prize money. Additional prize money was awarded to the top ten carcass placings.

The purpose of the Growth & Quality Barrow Classic is to promote and recognize the pork industry in Missouri; supply quality carcass evaluation information to producers; recognize the carcass qualities which the industry desires and to promote the economical performance trait of lean gain per day.

Participants signed up for the contest back in March through an intent to participate form. A birthweight is recorded at this time. Barrows are then weighed and tattooed at the Missouri State Fair. All barrows are evaluated on three main categories: 1) visual appraisal, 2) fat-free lean gain and 3) pork quality. They are measured for 10th rib fat and loin muscle at the time of weigh-in by a certified technician. Immediately following the live show, barrows are loaded for processing and evaluated for carcass quality which includes color, pH, marbling and tenderness. This year, barrows were processed at the University of Missouri Meat Laboratory in Columbia, Missouri.

The Missouri Pork Association represents the state's pork producers in areas of promotion, research, education and legislation. For more information about this or any other programs of the Missouri Pork Association, go to www.mopork.com, or call the Missouri Pork Association Office at (573) 445-8375.

# # #

Disclaimer

Missouri Pork Association published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 15:06:06 UTC
