Missouri Pork Association : Sixth Annual Swine Health Symposium to Highlight the Latest in Herd Health for Pork Producers

07/03/2019

Columbia, Mo., - The Sixth Annual Missouri Swine Health Symposium, hosted by the Missouri Pork Association, will be held Tuesday, July 23rd at The Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia, MO. This year's symposium will cover a wide variety of topics relating to the health of the Missouri swine herd.

Topics include:

Insight and Perspective from the State Veterinarian by Steve Strubberg, DVM

What about MYCO? By Amy Maschoff, DVM

Feral Pigs - A Ticking Timebomb by Brent Vandeloecht and Steve Strubberg, DVM

The Latest Diagnosis - Current issues in the Field by R.C. Ebert, DVM, Matt Patterson, DVM,

Pete Lasley, DVM, and Amy Maschoff, DVM

The MU Diagnostic Laboratory - The Place to Test! by Lauren Delaney, DVM, and Clark Fobian, DVM

National Pork Producers Council Programs and Issues by Tyler Bettin

Area/Regional Control by Cory Bromfield, DVM

National Pork Board Programs and Issues by Rob Christine,

Market Outlook and Dealing with African Swine Fever Economics by Scott Brown, PhD

The Symposium has been approved for 6 Continuing Education Credits by the Missouri Veterinary Medical Board. To view complete details and register online, visit https://www.mopork.com/education/missouri-swine-health-symposium/.

Special thanks goes out to all those involved with the programming and coordination of the event and also to the symposium sponsors who make it possible. The 2019 Swine Health Symposium Presenting Sponsors include Missouri Soybean Association, Missouri Corn Growers Association and FCS Financial. Gold Sponsors include Boehringer Ingelheim, JBS, Nutriquest and Enterprise Bank and Trust. General Sponsors include Carthage Veterinary System, MFA Incorporated, The Missouri Department of Conservation, Purina, Pharmgate and Wiechman Pig Company.

Programming will be done by the Missouri Pork Association, University of Missouri Extension, Pork Checkoff and National Pork Producers Council. Lunch at the Pork Place will feature Grilled Chops and all the trimmings, provided by Bob and Patty Wheeler.

The Missouri Pork Association represents the state's pork producers in the areas of promotion, research, education and legislation. For more information on the association or next year's tournament, visit www.mopork.com, or call the Missouri Pork Association office at (573) 445-8375.

Disclaimer

Missouri Pork Association published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 15:42:03 UTC
