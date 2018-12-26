Log in
Missouri Public Service Commission : PSC Approves Natural Gas Rate Reduction for Ameren Missouri Customers

12/26/2018 | 11:30pm CET

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- December 26, 2018
Contact: Debbie Quick (573) 522-2760
PR-19-87

JEFFERSON CITY---
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement which provides an interim rate reduction of approximately $1.94 million for natural gas customers of Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri. The interim rate reduction will take effect on January 2, 2019, and will remain in effect until the Public Service Commission decides a natural gas rate case Ameren Missouri filed with the Commission on December 3, 2018.

The interim rate reduction reflects the impact of the change in the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% under the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. For residential customers, natural gas rates will drop by approximately $0.0158 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet of gas). For a residential customer using approximately 100 Ccf a month, natural gas rates will drop by approximately $1.58 a month. This will appear as a separate line item on the monthly natural gas bill as a credit.

Ameren Missouri provides natural gas service to approximately 131,000 customers in 25 Missouri counties (Audrain, Bollinger, Boone, Butler, Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Cooper, Dent, Gasconade, Howard, Lincoln, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, Phelps, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, St. Charles, Saline, Scott, Stoddard and Warren).

Disclaimer

Missouri Public Service Commission published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 22:29:04 UTC
