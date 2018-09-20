Mist Introduces State-of-the-Art Indoor Wireless Location Services, Launching the Breakthrough Technology at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mist , the pioneer in self-learning networks powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort has deployed Mist to bring new indoor wireless location experiences to the property. The hotel is using the Mist Learning WLAN to deliver exceptional onsite mobile experiences to guests, event attendees and planners, including in-building navigation, asset tracking/event analytics and proximity notifications.



“The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is a unique property servicing guests from around the world and hosting some of the largest enterprise conferences in the industry,” said Audrey Cornu, Vice President of Internet for Tishman Hotels Corporation, owners of the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. “We have been working with Mist to deliver a state-of-the-art indoor location experience to business groups and leisure guests while building an asset tracking infrastructure for events and in-house use.”

“Mist’s virtual beacon technology and machine learning are game changers in the BLE space,” said Carlos Lugo, Director of IT at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin. “The accuracy is quite good and everything is managed via the cloud, which is a huge help to the IT staff as they no longer have to deal with battery powered physical beacons or on-premise temporary appliances. Our Wi-Fi/BLE APs are permanently installed and cabled throughout the building.”

In addition to wayfinding, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is also using the Mist solution for proximity-based messaging to guests.

“Personalized services are key to delivering a great meetings experience, and Mist makes this possible,” said Gino Marasco, Director of Sales and Marketing for the hotel.

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin plans to offer premier event services throughout its meetings and public spaces by giving show organizers a turnkey solution for delivering meeting information, schedules, floor plans and directions to attendees. No additional hardware is required by the organizers, which saves planners on time and logistics, when planning an event. Mist and the Swan and Dolphin have also partnered with TurnoutNow , the world's most innovative event data capture platform, for asset tracking throughout the resort. Organizers can track booth visits, dwell times and offer personalized advertising opportunities that are customized based on user behavior and/or location.

According to Bob Friday, Chief Technology Officer for Mist, “It’s been an exciting project for the entire team, and we are excited to be on the forefront of offering cutting edge location based services in hospitality. We expect this technology will continue to help distinguish the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort as a leading resort for meetings and conventions.”

