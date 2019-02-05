Mist Systems Included as a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global for Second Consecutive Year

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mist , a pioneer in self-learning networks powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced that, for the second year in a row, the company has been recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner, Inc. 2019 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global.



“We are excited to be acknowledged by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global for the second consecutive year,” said Jeff Aaron, vice president of marketing at Mist. “Since inception, Mist’s vision has been to bring new and amazing wireless experiences to global organizations leveraging the first AI-driven Wireless LAN (WLAN). As location services are critical to the wireless network of the future, we are pleased to be distinguished by customers, partners and analysts alike as a visionary in this key area.”

According to the report, “By 2022, 65% of enterprises will require indoor location asset tracking (both people and equipment) to be part of all access layer infrastructure communication decisions (up from less than 10% today).” The report continues, “The location service market continues to evolve as clients have begun to look at the larger picture for how location is being used or is needed within their organization. We are seeing cross-functional teams aggregate their location requirements and realize the ability to expand existing solutions to provide additional business value. In our customer reference survey, 77% of respondents reported that they have multiple location use cases. It is important to realize that there are many different location technologies needed to solve the diverse location requirements across the business.”1

This recognition comes on the heels of a banner year for Mist. In 2018, the company experienced over 400 percent growth in sales and tripled in size, with new personnel throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, Japan, Australia and India.

The company also continues to acquire marquee customers in almost every industry with production deployments across two of the Fortune 10, approximately 20 of the Fortune 500, seven of the top 40 retailers, four of the top 10 social media/online collaboration companies and one of the top three largest airlines. Sample Mist customers also include Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin , the Orlando VA Medical Center and Dartmouth College . These companies leverage Mist’s technology to deliver predictable and reliable Wi-Fi and simplified troubleshooting using the world’s first AI-driven network assistant, location-based engagement, asset location and analytics.

Mist is a leader in AI for IT with the first and only AI-driven wireless platform with virtual IT assistant. The Mist Learning Wireless LAN makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable and measurable by providing unprecedented visibility into the user experience and by replacing time consuming manual IT tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist brings enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, BLE and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based wireless services without requiring battery-powered beacons. All operations are managed via Mist’s modern cloud architecture for maximum scalability, agility and performance.

The Mist team consists of leading experts in wireless, data science and cloud, who are responsible for building the largest and most advanced networks in the world. Founded in 2014, the company is based in Cupertino, CA and funded by top investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Kleiner Perkins. For more information, visit www.mist.com .