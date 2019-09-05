Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mistaken Identity: A Time For Everything

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 08:42am EDT

Amidst the current heatwave, David Lee and Mike Kiser review the late summer identity landscape. They (well, Mike) propose a strategy for paying for the recent series of compliance-related fines by eliminating the entire public relations department, contemplate four days in a Dominican jail with John McAfee, and explore what the future holds sans Botox via the recent FaceApp debacle. [Note: no privacy terms were harmed in the recording of this podcast.] Although we've used this label before, this is a 'very special' episode, as is it's David's final time hosting Mistaken Identity; the cast and crew wish him well in his new adventure. Have no fear, though, faithful listener - Mistaken Identity will continue to inform and delight with all things identity, like a cold spring-fed pool in the heat of a late Austin summer. (And yes, we're taking the rest of the day off to go jump in Barton Springs.)

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 12:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:02aJ&J SNACK FOODS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aCRAFT BREW ALLIANCE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aCHINA OCEAN FISHING : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT COOPERATION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO ZHONGMAO MARINE INTEGRATED INDUSTRIAL PARK PROJECT (in PDF)
PU
09:02a05TH SEP '19 : Receipt Of Award Against The Company More
PU
09:02aCALAVO GROWERS, INC. : Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results
BU
09:02aTERRAMERA : Raises US$45 Million to Reduce Synthetic Chemicals in Agriculture by 80%
BU
09:02aRED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS : Announces Appointment of Paul Murphy as President and Chief Executive Officer
BU
09:02aSchools Across U.S. And Canada to Receive up To $400,000 For Critical Needs From Great Clips
BU
09:02aCHARGEPOINT : Celebrates 100,000 Places to Charge
BU
09:02aSilver Air Continues Los Angeles Charter Fleet Expansion with Latest Gulfstream G200
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
3ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France
4MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp
5BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group