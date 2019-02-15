Log in
Mistaken Identity: My DNA, My Malware

0
02/15/2019 | 01:02pm EST

It's hard enough to separate the malicious actors from the valid users in today's environments without also having to separate humans from the malware itself. Mistaken Identity's David Lee and Mike Kiser explore the coming reality in which exploits are hard-coded into the DNA of humans. Also discussed - the Chrome browser helps with password hygiene, FaceTime showing call previews without consent, and then we plumb the depths of the evil that lurks within Super Mario. Tip your waiters, try the veal, and stay for the sojourn into the dystopian future.

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 18:01:00 UTC
