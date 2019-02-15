Mistaken Identity: My DNA, My Malware

It's hard enough to separate the malicious actors from the valid users in today's environments without also having to separate humans from the malware itself. Mistaken Identity's David Lee and Mike Kiser explore the coming reality in which exploits are hard-coded into the DNA of humans. Also discussed - the Chrome browser helps with password hygiene, FaceTime showing call previews without consent, and then we plumb the depths of the evil that lurks within Super Mario. Tip your waiters, try the veal, and stay for the sojourn into the dystopian future.