Mistaken Identity: RSA: The Wrath of Swag

If you weren't able to make it San Francisco in early March for the RSA Conference, fear not - your intrepid men on the street, David Lee and Mike Kiser, traveled the highways and byways of the Bay Area to delve deep into the heart of the Moscone Center. Learn what it was like to be a part of the small temporary city that convenes once a year in the city by the Bay. Also discussed: the joy of fake online dating to defraud the lonely, the Mirai botnet invades the enterprise, and the details of the latest (at the time of recording) Facebook security disclosure. You'll have to wait until the next podcast, however, to find out if Mike escapes from the large shipping container that he apparently found himself in.