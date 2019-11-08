Log in
Mitch Gould and NPI are Leaders in the Growing $125 Billion Dietary Supplement Industry

11/08/2019 | 03:06am EST

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International are leaders in the multi-billion dollar global dietary supplement industry that is expected go from $125 billion in 2018 to $210 billion in 2026.

The demand for dietary supplements is no different in America than the rest of the world. Seventy-seven percent of Americans consume dietary supplements, according to The Council for Responsible Nutrition’s 2019 annual survey. That is up from 65 percent in 2009.

NPI, a global brand marketing company, works to meet the growing demand for supplements.

“NPI has been a leader in bringing the latest dietary supplements to the American consumers for more than a decade,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI. “We represent innovative companies from around the world who have developed dietary supplements to help people live healthier lives.”

A recent analysis by Reports and Data also showed the U.S. dietary supplement industry at $43 billion in 2018 with an expected compound annual growth rate of 5.3 percent through 2026.

“The industry is growing for a variety of reasons,” Gould said. “With a booming economy, people have more income, especially the Baby Boomer generation, who also want to take a proactive approach to their health. They want to prevent illnesses rather than have doctors treat them afterward.

Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, has lived through the tremendous growth in the dietary supplement market. Fernandez came to NPI from Amazon, where he helped add 1,000s of products to the then-brand-new health and wellness category.

“Before our work, Amazon sold books. We started from scratch, but we added 1,000s of health products that helped grow the category into a billion-dollar-plus revenue stream for Amazon,” Fernandez said.

Gould said NPI is ready for the growth.

“We have the retail professionals who can help domestic and international health and wellness companies enter the U.S. market or expand their retail distribution network here,” Gould said. “With our ‘Evolution of Distribution’ process, we can help companies with U.S. customs regulations, meet FDA labeling requirements, introduce the products to retail buyers, and promote the brand to consumers. We do it all.”

For more information, call 561-544-0719 or visit nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional.  Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

 

 

 

 

Attachment 

Andrew Polin
InHealth Media
5415012090
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
