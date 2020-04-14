Log in
Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International Ramping Up Infrastructure to Prepare Companies for Swift Entry into the United States Once Economy Reopens

04/14/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

BOCA RATON, FL, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutritional Products International is gearing up for the influx of health and wellness companies seeking to distribute their brands in the United States once the economy reopens

“We have new commitments from companies in Turkey, France, Germany, Canada, South Africa, and Spain -- all of whom want to introduce their health and wellness products to the American consumer,” said Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm.

Once the threat of the virus decreases and the economy reopens, NPI’s regulatory team will be ready to quickly help the health and wellness products meet FDA labeling requirements and ship to the NPI warehouse for distribution to retail outlets.

Jeff Fernandez, NPI president who was formerly with Amazon and Walmart, said NPI is increasing its infrastructure to prepare for the influx of companies once the economy reopens.

“We are building internal resources to prepare us better to quickly bring health and wellness products, both domestic and international brands, to the consumer,” Fernandez said. “We are especially looking at online retail outlets because people are shopping more online than ever before. We don’t expect that to change.”

Not only are consumers turning to online retail outlets, but online companies are beefing up their infrastructure. Amazon recently announced the hiring of 100,000 workers to keep up with online demand.

Part of NPI’s strategic plans includes the “Evolution of Distribution” system, which Mitch Gould developed a decade ago.

The “Evolution of Distribution” system is a one-stop global brand management system that streamlines importing products into the U.S. and introducing the products to major brick-and-mortar and online retailers.

Under the “Evolution of Distribution” umbrella, NPI helps international companies import their products to its warehouse and meet all U.S. Customs and FDA labeling guidelines. NPI provides product liability insurance, markets the brands to online and brick-and-mortar outlets, and promotes the products through strategic public relations and social media campaigns.

“Essentially, NPI becomes the U.S. headquarters for health and wellness companies,” Gould said.

For more information on NPI and its marketing and distribution services, go to www.nutricompany.com, or call 561-544-0719.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional.  Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment 

Andrew Polin
Nutritional Products International
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
