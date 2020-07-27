Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International Welcome 7.5 Percent Increase in June Retail Sales

BOCA RATON, FL, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail sales , which increased a whopping 18.2 percent in May, showed stronger than expected numbers with a 7.5 percent increase in June.

Now, Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International are looking for Congress to pass another relief package to keep retail sales growing and the overall economy moving forward.

“There is still a lot for Congress to do, but there seems to be growing support for a second round of stimulus payments to Americans,” Gould said.

Gould said the stimulus checks would give consumers more money, which would keep retail sales increasing and help grow the economy.

Gould, the founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, has worked throughout the COVID-19 crisis with international health and wellness companies that want to position themselves to sell their brands to the American consumers as the economy rebounds.

“Businesses are adapting to the ‘new normal,’” Gould said. “Right now, health and wellness companies are emphasizing online retail outlets. They see that online sales for health and wellness brands increased dramatically during the past several months.”

Gould said the health and wellness brands don’t want to be left behind when the economy returns to its pre-COVID-19 heights.

Gould, who helps companies enter the U.S. market or expand their presence here, developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, which provides health and wellness brands with expertise in sales, marketing, and product distribution.

“At NPI, we make it as easy as possible for health and wellness brands to reach the American consumer,” Gould said.

Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, brings both seller and buyer experience to the brands he represents.

“I worked as a retail buyer for Amazon, the largest online retailer, and Walmart, the largest brick-and-mortar retailer,” said Fernandez, who helped create Amazon’s health and wellness and sports nutrition categories from inception.

Fernandez is also the point person for NPI at the annual ECRM buyer-seller shows.

ECRM, which holds dozens of shows for different industries throughout the year, sets 20-minute, private meetings between retail buyers and brands. Because of COVID-19, ECRM has turned the live shows at hotels around the country into virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers.

“I recently attended a virtual ECRM event where I met with more than 50 buyers,” Fernandez said. “I was able to introduce new products to them.”

The retail buyers came from major outlets in the country, including Amazon, Bartell Drug Company, Giant Eagle, CVS Health, H-E-B, Rite Aid, Target, Value Drug, Albertsons, Bealls, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, and United Supermarkets.

Both Gould and Fernandez said brands and retailers are working around the COVID-19 crisis.

“Just like the president, who wants the economy to reopen,” Gould said, “retailers are looking for new products to sell, and brands are looking for new outlets to carry their products.

“In some respects, nothing has changed,” Gould said, adding that the retail industry is moving faster toward online sales, a trend that started before COVID-19 but which has escalated since March.

For more information about NPI, visit www.nutricompany.com .

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

