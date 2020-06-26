Log in
Mitch Gould of NPI Developed “Evolution of Distribution” to Ease Expansion in the U.S by International Health and Wellness Companies

06/26/2020 | 10:22am EDT

BOCA RATON, FL, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould knows retail.

A third-generation retail professional, Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, saw international health and wellness companies struggle to export their products to America.

“I’ve worked with thousands of brands during my career,” Gould said. “I was watching international health and wellness companies try to sell their products here. They had to deal with U.S. Customs, FDA labeling requirements, and promotion and sales. 

“By the time they got their products on retail shelves, if they did, the profit margin was gone,” Gould added. “That was when I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ retail model.”

The ‘Evolution of Distribution” brings all the services a company needs under the NPI mantle.

“First, I had my food scientists review the labels of the products to make sure they met FDA requirements,” Gould said. “Then I had NPI’s logistics expert work with the overseas clients to make sure their shipments had no problems at our border. Once their products arrived, we sent them to our warehouse.”

Gould said he realized the new brands needed promotion, so he started InHealth Media, a marketing agency specializing in health and wellness brands.

“We would develop a marketing plan for our clients, which included public relations, media relations, and social media campaigns,” Gould said. “Finally, NPI account representatives contacted buyers from the major retail outlets in the country.

“Imagine if an overseas company had to create an entire sales and marketing department,” Gould said, adding that they basically started a new company in the U.S. which drastically cut into their profit margin.

“We actually have the ability to import, distribute and promote from one platform here in Florida,” Gould said. “Foreign brands can enter with speed to market, cost-effectiveness, and high profitability.”

Gould is proud of the “Evolution of Distribution” strategy.

“We have been helping health and wellness companies for years,” Gould said, adding that NPI continues to work with international firms throughout the world.

For more information, call 561-544-0719 or visit nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional.  Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.

 

 

 

 

Attachment 

Andrew Polin
Nutritional Products International
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
