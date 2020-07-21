Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mitch Gould's Nutritional Products International Is a 12-Year Veteran at ECRM's Annual Retail Buyer-Seller Events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

Boca Raton, FL, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould's Nutritional Products International has been introducing health and wellness brands to American consumers for more than a decade.

In addition to NPI's professional contacts in the retail industry, Gould’s NPI team is a veteran of ECRM annual buyer-seller shows, which is where retailers learn about the latest innovative brands in the health and wellness industry.

“NPI has been attending ECRM health and wellness events for 12 years,” said Gould, the founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International. “Over the years, we have gotten to work with the top retail buyers from the major outlets in the country.”

Gould said NPI’s connections at ECRM have helped new health and wellness brands reach the American consumer.

“Just recently, I had NPI’s president, Jeff Fernandez, participate in an ECRM event,” Gould said. “He introduced an international brand to more than 50 buyers from major retail outlets.”

Gould said when he started in the retail business, a brand would have to reach out to the retailers one-by-one.

“That was a tedious, expensive and inefficient method,” he added. “Today, ECRM has created ‘speed dating’ for retail buyers and sellers. During the four-day shows, we have appointments to meet one-on-one with the buyers. This is a private meeting which allows us to showcase our clients’ brands.”

ECRM, which holds dozens of shows for different industries throughout the year, sets 20-minute, private meetings between retail buyers and brands. Because of COVID-19, ECRM has turned the live shows at hotels around the country into virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers.

Fernandez recently participated in a virtual ECRM event.

“I met with more than 50 buyers who learned about our client’s product,” Fernandez said. “I got a lot of work done with the buyers. Now, I will follow up with them.”

Fernandez, a former buyer for Amazon and Walmart, met with representatives from Amazon, Bartell Drug Company, Giant Eagle, CVS Health, H-E-B, Rite Aid, Target, Value Drug, Albertsons, Bealls, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, and United Supermarkets.

“ECRM created a great virtual program. The technology worked perfectly,” said Fernandez, who helped create the health and wellness category for Amazon during the early 2000s when the online giant was only selling books and electronics. “Because of ECRM, I have a personal connection with the buyers, and I can stay in contact with them to promote our clients’ brands.”

Gould said the ECRM virtual online show worked out well. “Our clients are looking forward to the next ECRM event.”

For more information about NPI, visit www.nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

 

 

 

 

Attachment 

Andrew Polin
Nutritional Products International
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:11pBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : BT launches a new range of managed security and advisory services for ..
PU
03:11pCONOCOPHILLIPS : Workplace safety in the age of COVID-19 — in pictures
PU
03:11pNORTHERN DYNASTY : Alaska's Pebble Project has potential to become one of America's leading metals producers
PU
03:10pGemoscan Canada, Inc. Announces Director and Chief Executive Officer Resignations
NE
03:10pCSE BULLETIN : The CSE Civic Day Schedule
NE
03:09pWINMARK CORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:07pKonica Minolta's IT Services Division Supporting Customers with End-to-end Remote Workforce Offering
GL
03:05pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal (form 8-K)
AQ
03:04pCOMMERCE BANCSHARES INC /MO/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Three Leading Vaccine Candidates Show Promise in Fresh Trial Data -- WSJ
5AIRBUS SE : COVID floors aero suppliers after years of planemaker blows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group